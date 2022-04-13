Britney Spears reveals her pregnancy fears in intimate post

Britney Spears is opening up about her pregnancy fears and how being in the public eye affected her other pregnancies.

After announcing on Instagram earlier this week that she is expecting her third child, the pop star, 40, took to the social media platform Wednesday to explain her concerns about becoming a mom again.

“With a baby on the way my thought this morning was ‘I’m so scared to make a mistake…Will I be thoughtful enough??? Will I be instinctive enough???’” Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

The singer, who shares a 16-year-old son, Sean, and a 15-year-old son, Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, also recalled feeling “destroyed” by the media during her previous pregnancies.

“God knows I’m no saint but the media destroyed me when I first became a mother,” she said, adding that she had Sean when she was in her mid-20s. “I was a baby raising 2 babies with 17 cars outside my house!!!”

Spears continued, “I do know from the outside and by what was said in the news people were like ‘WTF is going on with her???’ The media has always been EXTREMELY rude to me.”

Prior to sharing the emotional post, Spears uploaded an Instagram video of her modeling crop tops and dresses that showed off her “small belly” as Ace of Base’s “All That She Wants” played in the background.

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing,” she said in the caption, adding, “I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants fit…Well barely.”

This will be her first child with longtime partner Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as her “husband” in her pregnancy announcement.

Asghari, 28, responded to the news by posting a watercolor painting of a lion, lioness and their cub on Instagram.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he wrote next to the painting. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly.”

At the end of the caption, he included a praying-hand emoji and said, “It is the most important job I will ever do.”

The couple have been together for five years and got engaged in September 2021.