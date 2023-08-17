Sam Asghari’s rep slams claims he’s ‘threatening to exploit’ ex Britney Spears with videos

Sam Asghari’s rep is addressing rumors that the model and actor planned to “exploit” Britney Spears after filing for divorce.

On Aug. 16, a source confirmed to NBC News that Asghari, 29, and the pop icon had split and he filed for divorce.

Fans began to speculate on social media about the couple’s breakup after one year of marriage and the status of their prenup.

Asghari’s rep shut down one rumor about the prenup and him “threatening to exploit” the 41-year-old singer using private videos.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be,” the rep said in a statement on Aug 17.

The rep concluded, “Sam has always and will always support her.”

His rep’s comment came shortly after Asghari publicly confirmed their separation for the first time.

He shared a statement on his Instagram story that said, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Asghari added, “S--- happens.”

He said requesting privacy would be ridiculous. Instead, he asked for “everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

When speaking about the separation, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News that Asghari has already moved out of the home he shared with Spears and now lives in a separate residence.

Another source told NBC News, “They’re separated and it’s best for Britney.”

NBC News also obtained documents filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court that show the fitness trainer cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce petition.

He is seeking spousal support and revealed they have been separated since July 28, according to the documents.

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

The “Stronger” singer and Asghari, a Tehran, Iran native, met in 2016 on the set of her music video for the song “Slumber Party.” He played her love interest and the two connected.

After dating for about five years, Spears announced their engagement in Sept. 2021 on Instagram.

They tied the knot in a ceremony in June 2022 held at their home in Thousand Oaks in Los Angeles, surrounded by famous friends.

Spears told Vogue that the couple wanted their nuptials to be a “small and beautiful moment with family and friends.”

The singer was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007 and Jason Allen Alexander for 55 hours before filing for an annulment.