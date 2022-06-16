All about Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ husband

Britney Spears is now married to her longtime love, Sam Asghari.

The pair met back in 2016 when Asghari played Spears' love interest in her music video, "Slumber Party," which also featured Tinashe. Earlier that year, Asghari appeared in Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" video.

In a 2021 interview with Forbes, Asghari, 28, explained that he almost didn’t take the gig, wanting to move away from music videos.

“I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film,” he said. “My acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos. I didn’t want to do more and be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for ‘Slumber Party.’"

Once Spears, 40, saw his casting picture, she decided to pick him for the shoot, Asghari told ET. After they met up in person, Asghari said he was attracted to Spears' personality. “She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul," he told GQ in June.

In 2021, the pair got engaged. They married on June 9 of this year. Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, from 2004 to 2007 and Jason Allen Alexander, a childhood friend who she married for 55 hours in 2004 before the marriage was annulled. Alexander tried to crash her wedding to Asghari. Alexander was arrested outside of Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Here's everything we know about Spears' third hubby!

Asghari didn't know a lot about Spears when they first met

During a 2017 appearance on "Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers," per People, Spears revealed that she and Asghari started talking by chance when they were on the set of her 2016 music video "Slumber Party."

She explained that, while waiting 20 minutes to film a scene, they were "basically forced to talk to each other."

“He has no idea — I mean, he knows my name — but he doesn’t know me as a person," Spears recalled. "He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is.”

After they started talking about their shared love of sushi, the pair made plans to get sushi together. Asghari wrote his number down on a piece of paper — which Spears proceeded to lose in her bag.

Five months later, Spears said she found his number again and decided to call him. “I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari at the premiere of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles CA on July 22, 2019. Galaxy/STAR MAX/IPx

Asghari is ready for fatherhood

When Asghari and Spears learned that she was pregnant with their first child, he opened up on Instagram about how much he wants to be a father.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote alongside a watercolor portrait of a lion family. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

He told Forbes in 2021 that he's ready to become a dad. "I don’t mind becoming a father," he said. "I want to be a young dad.”

However, one month after Asghari and Spears revealed that they were expecting a child, they announced in a joint statement in May that they had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“This is a devastating time for any parent," they said. "Perhaps we should have waited until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.”

Asghari learned English from watching Miley Cyrus' hit show 'Hannah Montana'

Asghari opened up about his childhood in a 2018 interview with “Men’s Health."

While talking about his upbringing, he explained that he was born in Tehran, Iran, in March 1994 and has three older sisters. When he was 2, his father moved to Los Angeles to work as a tow truck driver and wanted his family to later join him in America.

When Asghari was 12, he joined his father in the U.S. “I had to leave my friends and family who I was very close with, and I knew I was moving away and never coming back," he said.

Asghari told GQ that he didn't speak any English when he first moved, and learned thanks to a mix of "Hannah Montana" and ESL classes.

Asghari's sisters have social media presences of their own

Maddie and Fay Asghari, two of Asghari's older sisters, were in the front row at his wedding to Spears. "One of the most beautiful and emotional moments of my life was to watch my brother get married," Fay wrote on Instagram.

Fay said in an interview with Authority Magazine that she has two sisters. According to an interview Asghari gave to Variety, his sisters moved to the U.S. after he did.

Both Maddie and Fay work as nurses. In an Instagram post, Maddie said that Fay inspired her to join the profession.

Fay recently posted a picture with the siblings' mom.

Asghari learned how to be a personal trainer via YouTube

Asghari works as a personal trainer and owns his own business called Asghari Fitness. Asghari said it was a journey to getting there.

After giving up on college football, Asghari said he struggled with mental health and his nutrition became "horrible."

“I was eating Doritos for breakfast, fast food, sugar, candy, no protein, a lot of carbs, and drinking sugary sodas,” he explained to Men’s Health. “My nutrition was extremely horrible. The stress and the fear of not going anywhere [in life] combined gave me my depression.”

Asghari enrolled at Los Angeles Pierce College to study criminal justice and took three jobs to support his education. But then he decided to go all-in on fitness, quitting his jobs at a nightclub and Best Buy.

“I told the general manager [at Gold’s], ‘I want to be a personal trainer, and learn about the human body and the scientific aspects of it,’ and he said, ‘Sam, whatever makes you happy,'" he recalled.

Asghari studied through a combination of YouTube videos and Gold’s Smart Nutrition course. Within months, he started working as a personal trainer.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met on the set of a music video and married in 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Appearing in movies and shows like 'Hacks,' Asghari wants to be a 'well rounded actor'

Asghari has some acting credits under his belt, as his IMDB page demonstrates. He's known for playing Omar in 2019's "Can You Keep a Secret?" and Giancarlo in 20221's "Black Monday." He also had an appearance in "Hacks," credited as "Sexy Santa."

But he has even bigger dreams. In May 2021, Asghari told Variety his "ultimate acting goal."

"I want to get into blockbusters, I want to get into TV shows that get on Netflix and become fan favorites," he said. "My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor."

Asghari's role models are Tom Cruise and Jason Statham, who appear in both action movies and dramas.

"I’m doing a lot of MMA training, I’m doing a lot of gun and stunt training to be a well-rounded actor such as Tom Cruise, such as Jason Statham. Like I said, I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well," he continued. "This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100%."

Fans can see him in the upcoming film “Hot Seat,” where he’ll be acting alongside Mel Gibson.