No more tears left to cry for Ariana Grande: She just got engaged!

The 27-year-old pop star announced the news on Instagram Sunday afternoon with a series of photos showing her in the embrace of her now-fiancé, Dalton Gomez.

"Forever n then some," her caption read. TODAY has reached out to a rep for Grande but has yet to hear back.

Grande's second engagement comes two years after she and "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson got engaged back in 2018. She was also publicly linked to rapper Mac Miller, whom she dated from 2016 until May 2018. In September of that same year, Miller died of a drug overdose.

Grande has been keeping her relationship with Gomez a little more private than her previous ones. They've been dating since January, per People, and in May, they appeared together in the last few seconds of the music video for her duet with Justin Bieber "Stuck with U."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. arianagrande / Instagram

Who is Ariana Grande's fiancé, Dalton Gomez?

Gomez works in real estate as a buyers agent for the luxury firm Aaron Kirman Group in Beverly Hills, California. The firm's website says he was born and raised in Southern California and is a 5-year veteran of the industry.

Celebs poured out the love for the couple in the comment section of her post.

Hailey Bieber commented, "YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!"

Music executive Scooter Braun, who works with Grande, wrote: "Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man."

Ariana Grande showed off her ring when announcing her engagement to Dalton Gomez.

Jan, a contestant on season 12 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," wrote, "CONGRATS QUEEN!!! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT AND NETFLIX SPECIAL EVE!!! A HOLIDAY SEROTONIN MIRACLE FOR US ALL."

This week, a documentary about Grande's Sweetener World Tour is set to premiere on Netflix. Titled "Excuse Me, I Love You," the film comes out Dec. 21.

Congratulations to the happy couple!