Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara after 7 years of marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are going their separate ways.

The “Magic Mike” actor filed for divorce on July 19, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com. The divorce comes after seven years of marriage.

Per the documents, Manganiello listed the date of separation as July 2, 2023. The two have a prenup and spousal support will be paid according to their agreement. Both actors will cover their own lawyers’ fees.

TODAY.com reached out to Vergara and Manganiello's reps for comment.

The “Modern Family” star and the “True Blood” star began dating in July 2014. They went on to get engaged just six months later in December of that year.

In November 2015, Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, had a star-studded wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair shared photos on Instagram of their fairy-tale day, which included her “Modern Family” co-stars and celeb friends like Reese Witherspoon, Pitbull and Channing Tatum.

During a 2018 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Manganiello shared how he fought to win Vergara over. While she was filming a movie in New Orleans, he went to visit her and showed her an issue of People magazine where he was on the cover and called the “Number One Bachelor in the World.”

He told Vergara, “‘I know you just got out of this long-term relationship and if you need to be single then I understand. Like, I’m not gonna like it, but I’ll get over it. But before you answer, I wanna show you something.’”

“I reached into my bag and put down the magazine and I said, ‘Numero uno,’” he continued, sharing how she picked up the magazine and opened it. “And she said, ‘I’m seeing who else is on the list.’”

However, he won her heart.

Vergara, meanwhile, has been vacationing in Italy and sharing photos on her Instagram sans her husband. She celebrated her 51st birthday July 10. People who follow the couple on social media were speculating a split after he shared a grainy photo of her for her birthday, writing, “¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘ Sofia’.... not even ‘ My love, My beloved wife,’” one person wrote, while another added, “Something is off. Cold message for her and has two stories about his dog’s birthday. And sofia has not even said thank you.”

“Joe, I hope you guys are ok, that was a very different(cold) happy birthday wish to your wife, compare to previous ones!” another person commented.

Vergara was previously married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993. They share 31-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.