Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in the public eye — but their kids aren't.

The couple married in 2019 and share daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter born in July 2022. But they haven't shared her name and don't post either child on social media.

Their no-posting rule is one the "Games of Thrones" actor accidentally broke in May.

“Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram stories,” she said on her Instagram story at the time, according to TODAY.com. “We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for.”

The couple does sparingly talk about parenting and their daughters. Here's what they've said.

Sophie Turner says motherhood adds 'a different perspective' to acting

Turner starred in Max's "The Staircase" in 2022, her first role after having Willa. She told The Wrap's "Unwrapped" podcast that becoming a mother "certainly adds a different perspective” to acting.

“I feel like the empathy and the concept of family has made me entirely a much more emotional person," Turner explained. "The empathy is heightened. The feelings about family are just, like, overflowing.”

She added that motherhood has refined her acting chops.

“It’s made me a better actor, becoming a mother, because as an actor, the only way to become a real brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in,” she said. “So this is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully, it helps my performance one way or another.”

With both Turner and Jonas working, here's how they co-parent

Turner knew the usual actor lifestyle of living out of a hotel while filming wasn't going to work for her growing family. So, Turner and Jonas moved to Atlanta while she filmed "The Staircase" in 2022.

“It’s difficult, because I’m someone who doesn’t like change. I like consistency and, with the job I have, it’s not attainable. So, I move everything — my daughter, my entire house. There is no more staying in hotel rooms,” she told Elle UK. "We get a house and commit to it."

Since Jonas is often on the road touring with The Jonas Brothers, Turner she wanted to be in a position to provide a more stable environment for Willa.

"I couldn’t not go home to my daughter at the end of the day," she added. "Joe’s job is bouncing around from city to city every night. I have a longer amount of time in one place, so it makes sense for me to have her with me.”

Jonas, in an interview with People in 2022, said he's learning how to balance his career with his family.

“It’s an adjustment period,” he said. “Just something that I’m learning as I go, I think I can now work a little bit harder to take time off. I’m still trying to figure it out. Some weeks are a little bit more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your gig.

“I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true.”

Turner called having a 2nd child 'the best blessing ever'

Turner, who was pregnant at the time of her interview with Elle UK, said she was excited to have a second child.

“It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation," she said. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

At the time, Willa was already "claiming her territory."

"She is a lot clingier than normal ... She wants mummy all of the time.

Jonas expressed his anticipation of his second child to People.

“You really don’t know what to expect. I think maybe a little less nervous, but I’m just excited,” Jonas said. “It’s such an amazing part of life.

“It’s been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that’s like. Living in a new city, and it’s a very exciting time. I’m very much looking forward to the future on all things.”

Why they're private about their kids

Jonas and Turner both grew up in the public eye — Jonas, as part of his boy band, and Turner on the HBO saga "Game of Thrones."

“I want to feel like an open book,” the 34-year-old singer said in an interview with Mr. Porter in November 2022. “But when we started dating, I realized that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

He also said that he's learned how to parent over time.

“I’m a little less scared," he said. "You don’t need to check their pulse constantly to make sure they’re breathing. You get over those fears.

“I feel like a kid raising kids," he continued.

Turner echoed the sentiment in her interview with Elle in 2022. "We’re all only 25 or 26. I have to remind myself that I’m in my mid-twenties. I’m a child," she said.