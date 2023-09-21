Sophie Turner has sued estranged husband Joe Jonas for the return of their two young daughters to her home in England, court documents say.

Attorneys for the "Game of Thrones" star filed a petition in a New York City court that alleges "wrongful retention of two children" in New York City by Jonas from "their habitual residence in England."

The couple are in the process of divorcing after four years of marriage. Jonas filed papers earlier this month in a Florida court.

The petition calls for the "immediate return" of the couple's two children to Turner's home in England.

NBC News has reached out to representatives for Jonas for comment.

Turner claims that on or about Sept. 17, she met with Jonas to discuss their separation and reiterated a plan for the children to return to England that week. However, Jonas refused to return their passports from his possession and refused to send the children to England, the court filing alleges.

Turner's filing says that the couple made England their permanent home in April of this year and "often discussed their desire to raise their children in England."

The children are "both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life in England" and receive routine medical and dental care in Britain," the filing states. Their older daughter attended nursery school in the country, according to the documents.

Turner and Jonas had agreed "with some hesitation" that Jonas and a nanny would be with the children during August as a "temporary arrangement" while Jonas was on tour with his band, Jonas Brothers, in the U.S., the filing states.

The plan was that Turner, who had been in Britain filming an ITV series, would return to England with the children on Sept. 20, but that was complicated by a breakdown of their marriage that happened "very suddenly" in early September, according to the filing.

The petition states that Turner and Jonas "had an argument" on Aug. 15 and then Turner found out on Sept. 5 through the media that Jonas had filed for divorce four days earlier.

Jonas in his divorce filing asked for a parenting plan and a timesharing schedule to be ordered by a Florida court, the petition says, and "incorrectly" claimed the children had been living at the couple's Miami home for the past six months.

On Sept. 6, Turner and Jonas issued a joint statement posted to both of their Instagram accounts.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”