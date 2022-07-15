Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their second child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have now become a family of four.

The couple recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl, their rep confirmed to TODAY.

Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, also share daughter Willa, who turns 2 later this month.

After weeks of speculation that Jonas Brothers singer and the “Game of Thrones” star were expecting another child, Turner finally confirmed the news in a May interview with Elle UK.

When asked about her second pregnancy, she said, “It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation.”

She continued, “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Turner did not share the sex of the baby during the interview.

The “Staircase” actor also spoke about daughter Willa becoming a big sister.

Turner explained that she didn’t think the toddler completely understood the situation. She said, “I’ll point to my stomach and say, ‘What’s in there?’ And she’ll go, ‘Baby.’”

However, Turner shared that her daughter said “Baby” when gesturing to herself or Jonas’ stomach as well.

“So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it,” Turner said. “But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time — she’s claiming her territory.”

Jonas and Turner do not post photos of their daughter on social media.

In 2019, the pair tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after being engaged for about two years.

Their ceremony was performed by an Elvis impersonator, People reported.

The following month, they married for a second time in a royal wedding at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France surrounded by friends and family.

In May, Turner gushed about her husband and revealed their connection was basically instant during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jimmy Fallon asked when Turner realized Jonas was the one and she responded, “I mean, the first night I met him,” before joking, “it may have been the alcohol.”

She recalled Jonas, his friends and her friends going to her apartment for drinks after they met.

“I remember him leaving and I just wept to my brother. I was like, ‘I love this man so much!’” she said.

With the birth of their second child, Turner and Jonas join brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas who are also parents to two children: 8-year-old daughter Alena and 5-year-old daughter Valentina.

Brother Nick Jonas recently welcomed his first child with wife Priyanka Chopra in January.

They announced the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie, in a shared Instagram post.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” they wrote at the time.