Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their 1st child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child!

Reps for the Jonas Brothers singer, 30, and the "Game of Thrones" star, 24, confirmed the happy news in a statement to TODAY.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," the statement read.

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child. James Devaney / Getty Images

The couple never formally announced they were expecting a child, but Turner was seen in photos with her baby bump showing while out with Jonas in the past few months after E! News reported in February that Turner was pregnant.

It's been another eventful year for the couple after they had two wedding ceremonies last year. They first got married in May 2019 in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas at Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel after the Billboard Music Awards, with an Elvis impersonator doing the honors.

They followed that with a traditional wedding with family and friends in June 2019 at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France.

The couple first started dating in 2016 and then announced their engagement a year later with matching photos on Instagram, with Jonas captioning his, “She said yes” and Turner writing, “I said yes.”