Sophie Turner says posting a video of her daughter was 'an honest mistake'

Sophie Turner is speaking out on her children's right to privacy after she says she "accidentally" posted a video of her daughter on social media.

The actor and mother of two deleted the clip and wrote a message to her followers on Instagram about the mix-up.

"Earlier today, I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram Stories," Turner wrote. "We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private."

She continued: "If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake."

Turner, 27, also asked anyone who reposted the clip on another platform to "please delete the video."

Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, welcomed their first child, Willa, in July 2020. Nearly two years later, the couple announced the birth of their second daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two children together. Bruce Glikas / WireImage

The Jonas Brothers singer, 33, has also spoken about his feelings toward protecting his family and private life.

"You wanna be really protective over how much you wanna share in your personal life," Jonas told Elle last year. "And I feel like as artists, we get the opportunity to express our heart through our music, and so that’s where I’m personal and honest as I can be."

"I don’t really try to hide too much, but I think it’s about protecting what you keep close to your heart," he added.

Other celebrities have also voiced their support for keeping their children out of the public eye until they’re old enough to decide for themselves if fame is for them, like Ben and Erin Napier.

"How would I feel about it, if I went back in time and saw my mom posted all of this stuff for the world to see? How would I feel about that?" Erin Napier asked.

The HGTV stars told TODAY.com last month that as parents, they aim to keep their daughters’ faces off of their social media.

"What if you went back 30 years and started publicizing the things that I did, and my brothers and my friends, before I knew better?" Ben Napier added.

They're not the only ones: Jennifer Garner said on TODAY she has kept her three children off of social media too.