Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have known each other for over a decade.

From friends to fiancés, to husband and wife before going their separate ways, the former “One Tree Hill” actor and the entrepreneur kept their relationship mostly private.

On Aug. 4, TODAY.com learned that Bush filed for divorce from Grant after 13 months of marriage. While Bush is widely known in Hollywood, Grant stepped into her spotlight when they began dating.

As the two call it quits, here's everything to know about Hughes and a look back at his and Bush's love story.

Who is Grant Hughes?

Grant Hughes is an entrepreneur and real estate investor from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He loves to travel and has a passion for giving back, which connected him to Bush and her philanthropic endeavors, the pair told Vogue.

He attended the University of Oklahoma where he got a bachelor's degree in business administration in entrepreneurship and venture management, per his LinkedIn. He also has a master's degree in education from Loyola Marymount University.

Additionally, Hughes has a master's in business administration (MBA) in strategy, innovation, design thinking and a master's in environment psychology and decision making from the University of Michigan.

What does Grant Hughes do for a living?

Hughes is a jack-of-all-trades. He the founder and CEO of Drink Good Wine, a company that sources curated wines for their members.

He is also the owner and operator of BLRE Investments that invests in and operates real estate across the United States. Hughes is also part of The Venice Book Club, a social book club based in Venice Beach, California.

Prior to his current gigs and interests, he was a co-founder and chief strategy officer for FocusMotion, a “data-driven orthopedic recovery solutions to automatically assess and monitor pre- and post-operative patients, building the deep learning and diagnostic AI that will transform human recovery.”

Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush got engaged in Italy in August 2021. Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

How did Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes meet?

The pair met while on a New Year’s trip to Nicaragua about 10 years ago, per Vogue.

“We became fast friends but only saw each other a few times a year because both of us were traveling all of the time for work,” Bush told the magazine.

When did Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes start dating?

In 2020, around the start of the pandemic, the two reconnected over books, philanthropic initiatives and sharing articles, per Vogue. They then began FaceTiming, which led to them dating.

In a January 2021 Instagram post, hidden in a slideshow was a photo of the two wearing face masks.

“Our first date was also our first Covid test,” Hughes wrote in his caption, describing the photo.

The couple at the CAA Kickoff Party for the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 29, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

The pair only made a handful of public appearances during their time together. On Oct. 2, 2021, they were all smiles at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park Pacific Palisades, California.

They were also photographed at the CAA kickoff party for the White House Correspondents Dinner in D.C. on April 29, 2022. Among their last public outing was at this year's Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual Academy Awards viewing party on March 12.

When did Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes get engaged?

It wasn't long before Grant popped the question. While on a trip to Lake Como, Italy, in August 2021, Hughes booked a sightseeing tour on a classic Riva boat for the two of them. During golden hour, he proposed to Bush. The two would later share the news with the world and their Instagram followers.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth,” Bush wrote alongside the since-deleted Instagram photo, which showed Hughes kneeling down on one knee on the boat and placing a ring on her finger.

In his own post on Instagram, Hughes also shared photos from their engagement.

"She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we’re building because she said 'Yes' is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love," his caption reads in part.

When did Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes get married?

Bush and Hughes got married on June 11, 2023, at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma.