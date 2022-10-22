Chase Chrisley is engaged! See how the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ family celebrated

Chase Chrisley has proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of three years.

On Friday, Oct. 21, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star revealed that they had gotten engaged when he shared a few Instagram photos of his epic proposal to Medders.

In one of the pics, Chrisley is seen getting down on one knee while he and Medders stood in the middle of an empty football field.

For the occasion, Chrisley decorated the stadium by placing a bunch of flower pedals down in the shape of a heart and having a giant diamond ring balloon, which read, "I do."

"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," he captioned the pics on Instagram. "You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!! @emmymedders."

In the comments, Chrisley’s older sister Lindsie Chrisley shared one red-heart emoji and wrote, “We love to see it."

Kyle Chrisley, Chrisley's older brother, also congratulated his younger brother and commented, “Congrats brother so happy for you.”

Medders also gushed about their engagement on Instagram and said, "You’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more. I love you, Chase Madison Chrisley! My heart is yours forever ❤️."

After the proposal, Chrisley's father, Todd Chrisley, shared a photo of his son proposing to Medders and revealed how happy he was for her to join the family.

"God is good, we are blessed beyond measure to welcome @emmymedders to our family," Todd wrote. "I couldn’t be happier And will always be grateful that God brought such a faithful and God loving young woman to my son and our family. We will forever stand with you both through every storm that comes our way."

According to People, Chrisley rented out First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, for his proposal and had it decorated with 175,000 rose petals, which he laid out on the field.

The reality TV star also had their families hiding in the dugout to watch him propose to Medders with a 3.5-carat oval diamond ring.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” Medders told People of her new bling. “I can’t stop staring at it.”

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders pose for a picture together. Emmy Medders / Instagram

After the proposal, both families went to a nearby BBQ restaurant to celebrate Medders and Chrisley's soon-to-be union.

The couple told People that they're already thinking about getting married in Charleston, South Carolina.

“It was the perfect night,” Chrisley said of their engagement. “There’s no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can’t wait to build a family together.”