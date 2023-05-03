Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, have called it quits.

The “Yellowstone” star’s wife filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. Kevin Costner’s rep confirmed the news to NBC News on May 2.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the actor’s rep states. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

It is unclear what led to their separation.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/VF22 / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Costner and Baumgartner got married in 2004. They share three children together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.

This is Costner's second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. The former couple are parents to daughters Annie, 39 and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35.

He is also father to 27-year-old son Liam, whom he had with his former partner Bridget Rooney.

News of Costner’s divorce comes as talks continue about the actor returning to “Yellowstone.” The 68-year-old actor plays John Dutton on the show, which premiered in 2018.

Last month, fans wondered when the Paramount+ series would return after Costner, creator Taylor Sheridan and other cast members did not appear at the show’s scheduled PaleyFest panel.

Paramount Network President of Development and Production Keith Cox said during the event he was “very confident” Costner would continue with the show though some outlets speculated online that the show might come to an end. There currently is no release date for the second half of the fifth season.

As for Costner, on May 1, he promoted his new movie, “Horizon: An American Saga,” on his Instagram.

“The epic that keeps getting more epic,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of his casting, while fans asked about Season Five of “Yellowstone” in the comments section.