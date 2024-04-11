Kris Jenner will buy her grandchildren their first car if they agree to her strict deal

Kris Jenner made a deal with her grandchildren: If they stay away from drugs or alcohol, she'll buy their first car.

With Kris' 14-year-old grandson Mason eligible for his driver's license at age 16, she'll settle up soon.

Years ago, Kris told Mason “on his bar mitzvah that I would buy him a car when he was 16, if I felt really confident and I could have proof that he’s never done any drugs or alcohol or anything like that," she said during an April 11 episode of the podcast “Next Question with Katie Couric.”

"He said, 'I promise Lovey, I promise,'" Kris recalled, sharing her grandmother nickname. “And then yeah, what happens is my kids kept, you know, keep having kids. So now I have a feeling I’m going to be kind of on the hook for 13 cars if nobody does any drugs or alcohol."

Kris Jenner is the grandmother of six kids and 14 grandchildren:

North West, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 (the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West)

True, 5, and Tatum, 1 (the children of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson)

Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, (the children of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick) and Rocky, 5 months (the child of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker).

Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2 (the children of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott).

Dream, 7, (the child of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna).

Kris Jenner (Top R) with her children Khloé Kardashian (Top L) and Kim Kardashian (Top Middle) and her grandchildren Penelope Disick (Bottom L) and North West (Bottom R). Kevin Mazur / WireImage

In March, Kris shared how Mason can prove to her that he hasn't touched alcohol or drugs.

"You know, it involves testing and all sorts of stuff," she explained during Los Angeles Magazine’s LA Women’s Luncheon on March 21, according to BuzzFeed.

During Katie Couric's podcast, Kris revealed whether she interferes with her children's parenting rules.

"I always speak my mind — when you feel like making a comment or offering unsolicited advice — I'm sure I annoy (my kids) constantly," joked Jenner. "Because I'm always giving advice. Or, we send things to each other. I send so many things like ... some tip I've learned ... 'You can't eat this, it's poison!'"

Kris added, "So I'm sure my kids think I'm a wackadoodle. But they are very respectful and probably pretend to appreciate my advice."