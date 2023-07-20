Travis Barker reveals what he’ll ‘possibly’ name his and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby

Travis Barker’s daughter had quite the reaction when hearing her father’s favorite baby name.

The musician and 17-year-old Alabama participated in Complex’s segment GOAT Talk where they named their “Greatest of All Time” in topics like advice, vacation spots, and baby names, among other things. That’s where the Blink-182 drummer shared his favorite baby name.

“I like Rocky Thirteen,” Barker said. “That’s the name that’s just been going through my head lately.”

Alabama made a face and said, “That’s so bad... even he knows it’s bad.”

“It is. It is bad,” he said, before elaborating on the name. “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

That’s when Alabama asked, “So you’re gonna name your kid Rocky Thirteen?”

“Possibly,” he replied. “And ‘Rocky,’ the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker are expecting their first child together. The reality star announced that she was pregnant at the Los Angeles Blink-182 show in June. She held up a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant,” just like a fan does in the rock band's "All the Small Things" music video.

A week later, the pair, who got married in 2022, revealed that they were having a boy.

Aside from Alabama, Barker also shares son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian Barker is mom to three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — whom she had with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Since sharing her pregnancy news, the Poosh founder has been sharing photos of her baby bump on her social media. She most recently went to Hawaii for her daughter's 11th birthday and bared her growing belly in a variety of bathing suits.

Kardashian Barker, meanwhile, appears to have a great relationship with her step-daughter. For her 44th birthday in May, Alabama called her “the best step mom” in a sweet post.

“Happy birthday kourt, you’re the best step mom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom,” the teen wrote. “Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura I wouldn’t want another step mom.”

Kardashian Barker reposted the birthday tribute on her Instagram story and replied, “awww I love you.”