Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship, in their own words

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who got engaged in Oct. 2021, are open about their romance — for Kardashian's birthday in April, Barker called her his "everything."

But their love story seems even more romantic when you watch it play out on Season One of "The Kardashians," and hear them talk about each other in their own words.

The Hulu show, which premiered in April 2022, shows a few milestones in Kardashian, 43, and Barker's relationship — like the moment they got engaged and their decision to try for a child together.

Kardashian and Barker, 46, have come a long way from just being friends. After living in the same Calabasas neighborhood for years, their relationship evolved during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years. We used to work out together all the time," Kardashian said in Episode One.

But after one thing led to another, Kardashian said, "We fell in love and now he's my boyfriend."

This is what Kardashian and Barker have to say about their whirlwind romance, and its years-long build-up, in their own words.

Kardashian said she made the first move

On "The Kardashians," Kardashian said she had been interested in Barker long before they started dating. “I was definitely always attracted to Travis," she said, adding that her friends encouraged her to "hook up" with him.

In the lead-up to their relationship, Kardashian said she spent a year single and focusing on herself.

During lockdown in 2020, Kardashian finally started flirting with Barker. Kardashian said he seemed interested: “He asked me to watch a movie," she recalled on "The Kardashians."

But it took a while for their first kiss to happen. "The whole movie, he didn’t make a move. He was taking a long time. The movie was over. We started another movie. I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this,'" Kardashian said.

Finally, Kardashian made the first move, and leaned in for the kiss.

They became Instagram official in Feb. 2021

In Jan. 2021, Barker and Kardashian posted photos from the same location in Palm Springs, prompting speculation about whether they were a couple.

In Feb. 2021, Kardashian shared a simple photo of her holding hands with Barker in a car on Instagram. Barker shared the photo to his story and commented with a heart.

A few days after going public on Instagram, Barker shared a photo of a handwritten note that Kardashian had written him to his Instagram Story. The note read, “To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

Barker says Kardashian is a 'great mom'

In March 2021, Barker went on The Drew Barrymore Show and spoke about his relationship with Kardashian — and why he likes dating another parent.

Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 23, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, and with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick: son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7. On "The Kardashians," Disick opened up about the "huge adjustment" of losing Kardashian as a "best friend." He told Kardashian's sister Khloé Kardashian, "Now we’re really just more of co-parenters. I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

"Up until now, I would date girls who didn't have kids and I would find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding like, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'" Barker said.

“And now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural,” he continued. “It’s a maturity thing."

Barker says Kardashian gives him 'strength,' and helped him overcome his fear of flying

By autumn 2021, Barker and Kardashian had posted photos from a number of places together, including Italy, Mexico and a trip to the Utah desert.

While speaking to Nylon magazine in September 2021, Barker said that Kardashian helped him overcome his fear of flying. Barker was critically injured after surviving a 2008 plane crash that killed four people.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.’ And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you," he said. "And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

Barker noted that the first trip they took to Mexico was "the easiest ever" because he had Kardashian by his side.

"Having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” he said. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

Barker proposed in Oct. 2021 — and this is what he said

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in Oct. 2021. Barker proposed at sunset on a beach in Montecito, CA, surrounded by red roses.

In the third episode of "The Kardashians," Barker shared what he was planning during the proposal in a text message to Kris Jenner, Kardashian's mom.

“A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you was all it took. You’ve been one of my best friends for years, I’ve admired you and adored you for so long, you’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?”

The next day, Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream."

Before Barker popped the question, he visited the grave of Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian, to ask him for Kardashian's hand in marriage.

“I was like, literally, I want to cry now," Jenner said in Episode Three when she heard the news. “It was so sweet and so tender."

The wedding hasn't happened yet, but they tried to elope in April 2022

Barker and Kardashian haven't gotten married, but they tried to stage an impromptu wedding.

After the 2022 Grammys in April, which were held in Las Vegas, he couple stopped by a chapel. However, as Kardsahian explained on an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," they were unable to obtain a marriage license at 2 a.m. — the office opened at 8.

Still, the couple went through with a ceremony. Kardashian posted the photos from the evening with a caption that read, "Practice makes perfect."

“We just did it anyways. It’s what’s in the heart,” Kardashian told Kimmel.

During the same interview with Kimmel, Kim Kardashian said that she would’ve preferred advanced notice that she and Barker were headed to the chapel.

“She put it in the group chat, like, ‘Oh, hey guys, and by the way, I got married last night,’” Kim said. “I woke up to like a million texts.”

Today, they're open about wanting to start a family

In an early episode of "The Kardashians," filmed before Kardashian and Barker got engaged, Kardashian was open about seeing a future with Barker.

“Travis and I talk about a future together all the time,” Kardashian said on the show. "The second we fell in love, we knew how different it was than anything either of us have had before."

Once they were sure they wanted to start a family together, Kardashian started her journey with in vitro fertilization, which they document on the show.

“My doctor took us down this road of doing IVF, and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience," Kardashian said in Episode Two, explaining that the process has made her depressed.

“I have everything in the world to be happy about,” she said. “I just feel a little bit off, not like myself, super moody and hormonal. I’m a lunatic half the time," she said.

Luckily, she has her fiancé by her side.

They made their Met Gala debut together in May 2022

In 2022, Kardashian and Barker attended their first Met Gala by each others' sides. While Kardashian's sisters are known for their Met Gala looks, this marked the first event Kardashian attended — Barker, too.

The PDA-loving couple shared a few kisses on the red carpet, while wearing clothes for the theme "Gilded Glamour."

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. John Shearer / Getty Images

The couple's outfits, designed by Thom Brown, were in conversation. “I’m basically like a deconstructed version of [Travis’s] outfit,” Kardashian told La La Anthony on Vogue‘s red carpet.