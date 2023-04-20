Travis Barker’s daughter calls Kourtney Kardashian ‘the best stepmom’ in birthday post

Kourtney Kardashian Barker received so much love from her family on her 44th birthday.

Among the birthday tributes she received included one from her 17-year-old stepdaughter, Alabama Barker. Travis Barker’s youngest child called the Poosh founder “the best stepmom” in her sweet post.

The photo Alabama shared on her Instagram story shows Kardashian Barker sitting on the drummer’s lap while they’re in a private plane.

Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter wrote a sweet birthday message for Kourtney Kardashian. Instagram Story/Kourtney Kardashian

“Happy birthday kourt, you’re the best step mom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom,” Alabama wrote on her Instagram story on April 18.

“Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day you always put your family first,” she continued. “You have such a beautiful aura I wouldn’t want another step mom.”

Kardashian Barker reposted the birthday message on her Instagram story and added, “awww I love.” She also included a pink double heart and a red heart emoji.

Alabama Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at "The Kardashians" premiere at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

The “Kardashians” star also reposted her sisters' birthday tributes on her Instagram story, and replied to her husband’s heartfelt post.

In his post, which included candid videos and photos of the two together, the Blink-182 drummer called Kardashian Barker his “soulmate.”

“My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile,” he wrote. “You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️1d.”

She replied in the comments section, writing, “I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband.”

In her own Instagram post, Kardashian Barker thanked people for all the love she received on her 44th birthday.

“Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream,” she wrote alongside photos from her birthday celebrations, which included a chocolate cake, many floral arrangements and a mariachi band.

Just last week, Kardashian Barker cheered on Barker and his Blink-182 bandmates during their Coachella set. The performance was one of their firsts since original member Tom DeLonge rejoined the band. Barker’s son, Landon, was also in attendance.

“My first @blink182 show!” she captioned her post, which included video and photos from the night.

The couple tied the knot in May 2022 and recently relived their Italian wedding in the Hulu special “Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis.”