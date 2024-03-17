North West, 10, confirms she’s working on her debut album. What to know

North West is working on her debut album.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian’s oldest child seems to have inherited her dad's musical talents and will soon make her own mark on the music industry.

The 10-year-old confirmed her first album is on the way in a recent interview at the Rolling Loud California festival in Los Angeles, which featured her dad as one of the headliners.

West chatted with teenage reporter Jazzy’s World TV at the event and shared a few details about her upcoming project while maintaining an air of mystery.

When Jazzy asked what fans can expect in a video posted to her Instagram, West was tight-lipped.

“It’s gonna be great,” she simply replied.

Jazzy then inquired about the release date, but West said she wasn’t sure when the album would arrive.

“Are there going to be any kind of collabs with your dad on there?” Jazzy asked for her final question.

West sweetly replied, “Maybe! We don’t know yet!”

In the caption, Jazzy gave West’s mom a shoutout for seemingly setting up the rare interview.

“Thank you Ms. @kimkardashian for helping out,” she wrote, in part.

West first announced her surprise album during a special listening party for Ye’s upcoming release, “Vultures 2,” a follow-up to “Vultures 1,” a collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign.

Read on to learn everything the 10-year-old has revealed about her solo music.

What is North West’s album called?

West took the mic to share some news at her father’s Phoenix, Arizona, listening party on March 10 for his new album “Vultures 2,” according to Forbes.

“I’ve been working on an album,” she said. The publication reported that the crowd immediately started to applaud and cheer.

West said her debut is titled “Elementary School Dropout.” The name is seemingly a nod to Ye’s first album, “The College Dropout.”

His debut studio album, featuring hits like “Slow Jamz,” “All Falls Down” and “Jesus Walks,” arrived in 2004. The album won him a Grammy for best rap album and made him one of the top rappers in the world.

When will it be released?

West did not provide more information about when her music will be released.

Journalist Jazzy’s World TV asked West at the Rolling Loud California festival about the release date.

“I don’t know,” West responded.

Has North West performed before?

West made the announcement about her solo music shortly before Ye’s fans heard her rap with her dad on the “Vultures 1” track “Talking.”

His oldest daughter also made an appearance in the song’s music video, which he shared on his Instagram. The clip shows her getting her hair done and rapping next to Ye.

“I love it here / We gonna take over the year for another year,” West raps. “It’s your bestie Miss, Miss Westie / Don’t tryna test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

West first teased her verse in a TikTok video in December 2023.

“Miss miss westie in the houseeeee,” she captioned a silly video of her dancing around with a friend.