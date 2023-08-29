Kim Kardashian's kids: All about North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

Reality star, shapewear mogul and beauty influencer, Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people in the world. But she wants her four kids to have a "normal" life, relatively speaking.

“I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible,” Kardashian told Angie Martinez on her "IRL" podcast.

The conversation came shortly after she and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, divorced after eight years of marriage. They finally settled their divorce in November 2022, agreeing to “equal access” to their four children, according to documents obtained by TODAY.com.

Kardashian and Ye share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Kardashian told interviewer Martinez about the difficulties of co-parenting amid media headlines and Ye's erratic behavior, including antisemitic social media posts in October 2022.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on (in) the outside world,” Kardashian told Martinez.

“One day my kids will thank me ... for not bashing their dad,” she said.

Read on to learn more about Kardashian's four kids.

North West

Kardashian and Ye welcomed their first child, North, on June 15, 2013.

Kardashian revealed how she came up with her daughter's name in a 2020 makeup tutorial she did with Kylie Jenner.

“I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke,” she said at the time. “I was like, ‘No way, I would never name my daughter that.’ Like, I said that on his show. Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it.'"

Kardashian said it took "four or five days" for the name to stick.

North has an eye for fashion just like her mom. In a March 2022 interview with Vogue, Kardashian said that her daughter is "very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing."

“She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black," the SKIMS founder said.

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me,” Kardashian added. “(Of course) she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

However, their love for fashion isn't the only thing they have in common. North and Kardashian also like to make TikToks together.

On Aug. 24, they shared a cute TikTok video on their joint page of them singing a sped-up version of Lana Del Ray's 2023 hit song "Say Yes to Heaven.Then, in July, they shared a video of them having a relaxing spa day together.

Kardashian threw North a Hello Kitty-themed party for her 10th birthday. On TikTok, she shared some clips of what went down at the event — think pink pajamas and Hello Kitty-themed sweets.

Saint West

Kardashian and Ye's first son was born on Dec. 5, 2015. With that, North had to adjust to being an older sister — and it wasn't always easy, Kardashian said.

During a 2018 appearance on Ashley Graham's podcast "Pretty Big Deal," Kardashian said that North acted like she was an only child.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” Kardashian West said. “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’ ”

In 2019, Kardashian told Elle about a time they worked together — to wreak havoc. The kids pulled an April Fool’s prank on their dad by trying to convince him that their mom had died.

"Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, 'Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank,'" Kardashian told at the time.

Though she said she understood where West was coming from, she noted that she was also "impressed" by her children for planning something together.

"They were getting along and having fun as a team," she said.

Saint has taken an interest in sports. The little guy has attended a Lakers game with his parents and was even coached by Tom Brady on how to play football, according to E! News.

For his seventh birthday, Kardashian took Saint and his friends to see the Los Angeles Rams play against the Seattle Seahawks, and judging by the pictures, it looks like he had a blast.

The photos showed Saint meeting the Rams' mascot while wearing defensive back Jalen Ramsey's jersey. Kardashian also shared pictures of Saint holding the Rams' Vince Lombardi Trophy and a ring from their 2022 Super Bowl victory.

Kardashian captioned the post, in part, "I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"

Chicago West

In 2018, Kardashian and Ye welcomed their daughter Chicago with the help of a surrogate.

When Saint met his little sister, Kardashian said he couldn't get enough of her.

“He loves his little sister; he’s so sweet with her,” Kardashian said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in April 2018. “I always have to watch out for him, he smothers her and he has this really big hair so he just jumps in her crib ... usually his big hair is like all over her face.”

During her appearance on the show, Kardashian also revealed why she named her daughter Chicago, and she said that she wanted to pay homage to West's hometown.

“That is a place that made him, and a place that he remembers his family from,” she said.

Not to mention that the name also felt "cool and different" and Kardashian loved that for her daughter.

Kardashian has been sharing Chicago's evolving personality. In a 2018 tweet, she said Chicago is "very calm except for when she wants food lol She LOVES food! She has the best personality, so easy and chill."

Kardashian told DeGeneres that her younger daughter loves the color pink, which is very different from North, who she said is more "goth."

“She is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup,” Kardashian said. “All my kids are so different. North is like goth — she’s into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she’s just like a full goth girl.”

Psalm West

In 2019, Kardashian and Ye welcomed their son Psalm with the help of a surrogate.

Shortly after his birth, Kris Jenner revealed why Kardashian decided to name her son Psalm.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”