Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal their new baby boy’s name

The wait is over.

On Friday, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her and Travis Scott's second baby.

The 24-year-old shared the name on her Instagram stories and wrote “Wolf Webster” in all caps with the gray heart emoji.

Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her and Travis Scott's second baby, which is Wolf Webster. Kyliejenner / Instagram

Jenner's big reveal comes a few days after she announced on Sunday that she gave birth to her second baby, a boy, with the "SICKO MODE" rapper, 30.

Jenner shared a cute black-and-white photo of her baby making a tiny fist and captioned it the date he was born with a blue heart emoji.

Then, just one day prior to that, she celebrated daughter Stormi's fourth birthday by posting a sweet black-and-white family photo of her, Stormi and Scott together.

"Our baby is 4 🤍," Jenner wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world."

In September 2021, Jenner revealed that she and Scott were expecting baby no. 2 when she shared a video of her positive pregnancy test along with Stormi giving her a kiss on her stomach.

Jenner once talked about the possibility of her welcoming another child into the world during an October 2020 YouTube video with beauty guru James Charles.

“I want more so bad," she said at the time. "I actually think about it every day, I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have time for that to happen. You can’t, like, not want more almost. Being a parent, though, is stressful, to do the right thing at all times.”

Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her and Travis Scott's second baby, which is Wolf Webster. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

“I read books, I follow all these Instagrams. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kid,” Jenner added. “But I think every kid is different, so you have to just do whatever you think is best for your child.”

Jenner has been adapting to motherhood pretty well since she welcomed Stormi in February 2018.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum,” she told Vogue Australia shortly after she welcomed her daughter. “I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more.”