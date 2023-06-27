Kylie Jenner officially changes son’s name 16 months after his birth

Kylie Jenner has legally changed her son's name to Aire Webster.

Aire's parents, Jenner and Travis Scott, filed for the name change March 21, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com. Judge Valerie Salkin of the Los Angeles County Superior Court approved it in a document dated June 23.

The 16-month-old was named Wolf when he was born on Feb. 2, 2022. About six weeks later, "The Kardashians" star shared on her Instagram story that she and Scott had plans to change his name. The parents also share 5-year-old daughter Stormi.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram story at the time.

The parents famously left the public in suspense for almost a year as they weighed different name options. In September, Jenner said on “The Late Late Show" in an appearance with her mom, Kris Jenner, that Aire's legal name was still Wolf at the time, but neither she nor Scott called him that.

“We’re just not ready to share yet,” the 25-year-old said on the show about the new names they were considering.

“One day, (Travis) will be like ‘Oh this name’s kind of cool,’ and like change it again,” Jenner told then-host James Corden. “So we’re just not officially probably going to change it until, maybe —"

“He’s 21,” Kris Jenner interrupted with a laugh during the interview.

The new moniker was January 2023, when the “Kylie Cosmetics” founder publicly shared the name on Instagram.

“AIRE,” she simply captioned her carousel of pictures, with a white heart.