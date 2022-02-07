Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child

The Jenner-Kardashian family just got a little bit bigger!

On Sunday, Feb. 6, Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram that she welcomed her second child on Feb. 2.

The photo seemed to show Stormi holding the new baby's hand. Instagram

The 24-year-old reality star and beauty mogul appeared to confirm that the new addition was a boy. In her simple post, she shared the baby's date of birth alongside a blue heart emoji.

Fans, followers and family members quickly filled the comments section of the post.

"Angel Pie," wrote Kris Jenner, who now has 11 grandkids.

"Mommy of two life," wrote half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, alongside a series of emojis.

Jenner's partner, Travis Scott, shared one blue heart-shaped emoji and several brown heart emojis.

Jenner and Scott announced that they were expecting again in Sept. 2021, sharing a heavily-edited video on Jenner's Instagram account.

That was a stark contrast to the couple's first pregnancy with Stormi Webster, now 3: Jenner kept that pregnancy secret and surprised the world with news of Stormi's birth on Feb. 5, 2018.

Stormi was born on Feb. 1, just a day away from her new sibling.

In 2018, Jenner spoke candidly about how being a mom had changed the way she looked at the world.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum,” she told Vogue Australia in a candid interview. “I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more.”

Related: