Kylie Jenner reveals sweet meaning behind son Aire's name: 'He's so special to me'

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the reason she changed her son's name from Wolf to Aire.

While speaking to her longtime friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou on the Season Three finale of "The Kardashians," Jenner said she never felt like Wolf fit her son well in the first place. She shared in the episode that she already "started the process of changing" Aire's name officially.

In March, TODAY.com obtained court documents that showed Jenner and Travis Scott, the father of her two kids who was born Jacques Bermon Webster II, had filed for a name change for their son. Judge Valerie Salkin of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, later approved their request in a document dated June 23.

Kylie Jenner with her kids, Aire and Stormi Webster. @kyliejenner via Instagram

"I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning," Jenner said in her conversation with Karanikolaou. "And I like (that) it’s a Hebrew name," Jenner added about the name Aire.

"What does it mean?" Karanikolaou asked.

"It means lion of God," Jenner replied.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then revealed why she regrets initially picking the name Wolf, blaming her "raging" postpartum hormones for clouding her judgment.

"It was the hormones that took me out," she said. "It was like, 'I'm too emotional. He's so special to me. There's not a name good enough for him.'"

In her confessional, she added, "I didn't realize the postpartum (hormones) would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf ever. And then the second night, I was like, 'Ooh,'" she said with a gasp. "That night, I cried in the shower, and I was like, 'That's not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?!' Someone just told me this 24 hours ago, I just named my son Wolf. It wasn't even on the list."

Fans didn't find out that Jenner changed his name to Aire until she shared a picture of them together on Instagram, declaring his new moniker.

Kylie Jenner reveals that she named her son Aire Webster. @kyliejenner via Instagram

"AIRE 🤍," she captioned the post.

In the comments, fans weighed in on their thoughts about the name change.

One person wrote, "When aire & stormi fight they’re going to make a tornado😂."

Another said, "I don’t understand y celebs can’t give their children a normal name."

Others, however, defended Jenner and shared some red and black heart emojis in the comments.