One year later, Kylie Jenner reveals her son's name

One of the great mysteries shrouding the Kardashian family — the name of Kylie Jenner's almost 1-year-old son — has been cleared up.

On Jan. 21, a few weeks ahead of her son's first birthday, Jenner shared a series of photos to Instagram with a simple caption, "AIRE" with a white heart.

Kylie Jenner shared photos with her son, Aire. Kylie Jenner / @kyliejenner on Instagram

In one picture, her son dons a shark onesie and looks at Jenner's phone as she takes a selfie of the two of them. In another, he giggles as his mom leans closes and presses her nose to his cheek.

"Aire" is a Hebrew name meaning "lion of God," according to Nameberry.com.

Originally, Jenner announced that her son’s name was “Wolf.” But two months later, she posted an Instagram story stating that she had changed his name, writing “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

Until now, she hasn’t publicly shared the name of her son with rapper Travis Scott.

In September, Kylie Jenner and her mom appeared on "The Late Late Show," and host James Corden asked about her son's name. Jenner said at the time that his name was still legally Wolf but added that she and Scott do not call him Wolf.

"We're just not ready to share yet," she said on the show.

Corden asked if that meant that they had settled on a name for their son. Jenner clarified that they were still talking about several names.

"One day, (Travis) will be like 'Oh this name's kind of cool,' and like change it again," Jenner told Corden. "So we're just not officially probably going to change it until, maybe —"

"He's 21," Kris Jenner interrupted with a laugh during the interview.

Celebrities and fans raced to the beauty mogul's comments Saturday to talk about the name. "About time!" one person commented.

“The king!!! Young king!!!!!” Khloé Kardashian commented. "

"I love you Aire Webster," Kris Jenner wrote, with a red heart.

Hailey Bieber left a string of emoji depicting a crying face, writing "Aire angel."

Kylie Jenner's son was born on Feb. 2, 2022, one day after his sister Stormi's birthday on Feb. 1.