Kylie Jenner is addressing all the dating rumors about her and her longtime friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

On the Season Three finale of “The Kardashians,” Jenner said that people started to think they were dating after she posted a photo of her and Karanikolaou kissing one another on Valentine's Day. But to some fans' dismay, she said that she and Karanikolaou are just friends.

"Oh, my God, isn't it so funny that everyone thinks we're dating these days — when we get a little alcohol in our system, that we just like to kiss each other and stuff?" she told Karanikolaou.

Kylie Jenner kisses her longtime friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou on Valentine's Day and calls her a "forever valentine." @kyliejenner via Instagram

"Yeah, I know," Karanikolaou replied. "We should be making martinis! What are we doing?"

After Karanikolaou requested someone make them drinks, she turned to Jenner and asked her friend why people think it's "so weird" that they're "obsessed with each other."

"I don't know," Jenner said with a smile, noting the comments sections on her social media pages are filled with comments like: "We know you guys are having sex."

"And we're not," Jenner added. "I wish we were."

Jenner explained she knew Karanikolaou since the two were 12 or 13 years old, making Karanikolaou Jenner's "oldest friend."

"It would've been easier if I was sexually attracted to you," Jenner said.

"So easy. It would've made life so easy," Karanikolaou replied.

In her confessional, Jenner said that she and Karanikolaou have grown up together and have been through "so much" together.

"She's like a sister," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said.

Jenner and Karanikolaou pose together for a picture after talking about their dating rumors on "The Kardashians." @staskaranikolaou via Instagram

On Valentine's Day, Jenner and Karanikolaou shared a joint Instagram post, featuring a collage of photos of the friends together with the caption "forever valentine." One of the pictures showed Jenner and Karanikolaou kissing.

In the comments, some fans began questioning Jenner’s sexuality, and one person shared the gay pride flag emoji with the questioning face emoji and a question mark.

And another said, "Denial is a river in Egypt."

However, a third person defended Jenner and said that sometimes girls like to kiss each other.

"All girl best friends have kissed each other before, we don’t know why we do it, that doesn’t make us lesbian ok😭," they wrote.

Another joined into the conversation and said, "She’s clearly not a lesbian. She’s all about marketing and attention and y’all buy it."

In a 2021 interview with Bustle, Karanikolaou talked about her friendship with Jenner and said she met the reality TV star at a Barnes & Noble before they later reconnected at a middle school friend's sleepover.

“We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever,” Karanikolaou said.

"The Kardashians" Season Three finale airs July 27 on Hulu.