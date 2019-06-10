Kim Kardashian West is giving the world another glimpse of her new son, Psalm.

The reality star shared a photo of her fourth child on social media Monday afternoon. In the picture, the 1-month-old has his eyes closed, with his arms behind his head, presumably getting some sleep.

"Psalm Ye," Kardashian West wrote.

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West announced last month the birth of the baby, whom they welcomed via surrogate. He joins the couple's other kids, sisters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and brother Saint, 3.

A week after announcing Psalm's birth, Kardashian West, 38, put an end to speculation about the child's name.

Grandmother Kris Jenner revealed the inspiration for the name in a recent interview.

"The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," she told "Entertainment Tonight."

Psalm's arrival has not been without controversy. Kardashian West caught some flak after she posted a photo of the baby's crib on Instagram. Many people were upset because the crib was filled with bumpers, blankets and other items that baby experts say is dangerous.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wound up removing the photo.

And while she is no doubt busy raising four kids, Kardashian West has no plans to put her career goals on the backburner. She has raised eyebrows over her desire to become a lawyer and has fired back at critics who aren't taking her seriously.

"I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am," she wrote.