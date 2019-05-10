Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 4:13 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, have welcomed their fourth child!

Kardashian West announced the arrival of her baby boy via surrogate with a tweet Friday.

"He's here and he's perfect!" she wrote.

The child was born on Thursday, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces, her publicist told TODAY.

The newest West child joins his three older siblings, sisters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and brother Saint, 3. In a second tweet, Kardashian West described him as "Chicago's twin."

After weeks of speculation, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, 38, confirmed in January that she and her rapper hubby, 41, were expecting again when she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

Her new son is the second baby the couple has welcomed via surrogate, or more accurately, a gestational carrier.

The pair welcomed daughter Chicago in the same manner because of Kardashian West's multiple pregnancy complications in the past.

Kim and Kanye have expanded their family with a fourth child. AP

"Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give," Kardashian West wrote on her website shortly after Chicago's arrival. "The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time."

Their gestational carrier, she added, "made our dreams of expanding our family come true."

In March, the reality star, who often shares photos of her family with her fans, posted a pic of herself and her hubby cuddling up to their cute kids.

On May 4, she shared a photo of two of her adorable children, captioning it, "My babies are my life!!!!"

Congratulations to Kim and Kanye on their happy news!