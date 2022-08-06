Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome their 2nd child

Khloé Kardashian is now a mother of two!

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. A rep for Kardashian confirmed the news to TODAY Parents.

The duo are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Thompson is also a father to his 5-year-old son, Prince, from a previous relationship.

In July, TODAY Parents confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting another child together via surrogate.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a spokesperson for Kardashian told TODAY Parents at the time. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Kardashian and Thompson have gone through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. After meeting through a mutual friend in 2016, they dated for a few years before they broke up when Thompson reportedly kissed Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods.

But after reconciling in 2020, they broke up again in 2021. That December, reports emerged that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 when he was still together with Kardashian. Kardashian learned the news after Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson.

The "Revenge Body" host's reaction was filmed during the Season One finale of “The Kardashians," and on Twitter, she recalled how hard it was for her to watch that episode on TV.

"This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We’ll always stick together and love one another deeply," she tweeted in June.

In January, Thompson apologized to Kardashian for the paternity test results.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote on his Instagram story at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

In another Instagram story, he said, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry," Thompson continued.