Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting baby number two!

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," a spokesperson for Kardashian told TODAY Parents. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The former couple, who share 4-year-old daughter True, dated for two years, after meeting in 2016 through a mutual friend. They broke up in 2018 when it was revealed that the NBA player had kissed model Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, reconciled in 2020, however they broke up in 2021 when it was revealed that he was expecting a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols and the two were locked in a paternity suit. Their baby was born in December.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson announced on his Instagram story in January. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."

In a personal apology to Kardashian, Thompson added:

"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think."

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry," he wrote.

Nichols told E! News that Tristan was deceptive about his romantic status.

"He told me he was single and co-parenting," she said. "I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

Kardashian and Thompson have been co-parenting their daughter ever since.

However, the Good American designer admitted that filming the first season of Hulu's “The Kardashians” was not easy.

"This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is," she tweeted of the June 16 finale. "We’ll always stick together and love one another deeply."