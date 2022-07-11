Pete Davidson makes steamy debut in new 'Kardashians' Season 2 trailer

Pete Davidson, who's been dating Kim Kardashian since last year, makes his on-camera debut in the Season Two trailer for Hulu's "The Kardashians," and it's enough to remind you that their romance is pretty steamy.

Toward the end of the video, the former “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, is seen speaking with Kim’s sister Khloé, when Kim, 41, emerges from a hallway in a sparkly gray dress and blond hair.

"Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" the Skims founder asks.

With perfect timing, he tosses everything in his hands (including his phone) into the air and scampers after her.

Davidson was heard briefly in the post-credits of Season 1's finale, when Kim introduced him to an audio crew member, "Paxy." There was some light banter between them all about just how much the longtime crew member had seen of Kim over the years. But Davidson remained off-camera.

"Life is good," Kim says in the trailer. "I have a new boyfriend; I'm just having a really good time."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at The 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The trailer also features many of the interactions we've come to expect from any "Kardashians" episode; there's tension and a doctor's appointment, mom Kris Jenner wiping tears from her eyes, a fashion show, paparazzi, lots of big cars and expensive-looking houses and hair. (There's no sign of more cucumbers being cut up, though.)

Davidson and Kardashian started dating in October 2021 after her debut on "SNL," and shared an on-screen kiss during one sketch. She filed for divorce from Ye (formerly Kanye West) in February of that year, following six years of marriage. Kardashian has four children with Ye: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3.

There was some question as to whether Davidson would turn up on "Kardashians." During an interview with Variety in March, Kim said, "I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does."

But clearly, he has changed his mind!

Season Two of "The Kardashians" premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.