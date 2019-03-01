Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 1, 2019, 8:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Jordyn Woods has broken her silence about cheating rumors involving her and Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, saying she's no "homewrecker."

The 21-year-old model and reality TV star appeared Friday on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Live show, "Red Table Talk," where she addressed reports of a hookup with NBA player Tristan Thompson at a party at his house on Feb. 17 that reportedly caused his split with Kardashian.

Woods denied having sex with Thompson, who is a forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers and shares with Kardashian a 10-month-old daughter, True. She said she was at an after-party at his house until 6 a.m. and had been drinking.

"On the way out, he did kiss me,'' Woods told Pinkett Smith. "No passion. ... It was like a kiss on the lips. ... I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position, and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.

"I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately after. ... I was in shock. I was like, ‘Hmm, let me just pretend like that didn’t happen.'''

Woods claimed the kiss is all that happened.

"I should have gone home after the party,'' she said. "I shouldn't even have been there. Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him.

"Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight. ... I want people to stand up and be accountable, but I don't want anyone to feel what I'm feeling."

Woods is also the best friend of Kardashian's half sister, Kylie Jenner, and appeared with her on the E! reality show "Life of Kylie" in 2017. Woods said she told Kardashian and Jenner the next day that she had been at Thompson's house, but didn't disclose all the details.

"I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions that had taken place,” she said. "I just knew how much turmoil that was going on that I was like, 'Let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.'

"I'm willing to take full responsibility,'' she continued. "I'm not asking for people to like me. I'm not asking for you to forgive me overnight. I'm just asking for you to hear me and to feel me."

Woods also denied she is the reason Kardashian and Thompson broke up last month. Kardashian vehemently refuted that notion on Twitter Friday.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" she wrote. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Kardashian also noted that Thompson is "equally to blame," but she has addressed the situation with him privately.

This scandal isn't the first time Thompson has been caught up in cheating allegations. Photos and videos of him kissing another woman surfaced online only a few days before True's birth in April of 2018, an episode documented on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."