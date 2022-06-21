Kim Kardashian says ‘it’s hard for’ Khloé to deal with Tristan Thompson relationship in the public eye

Kim Kardashian is proud of sister Khloé Kardashian for opening up about her relationship with Tristan Thompson after she learned of reports in December 2021 that he fathered a child with another woman.

In an interview Tuesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Kim Kardashian, 41, said people don't understand what Khloé Kardashian is going through because it was hard for her to put the details of her personal life out there.

"I think she feels down on herself sometimes by seeing what the internet has to say about her relationship. And so I think that my comment to her was like, listen, if people only knew everyone else’s situation, they would understand it, but everyone doesn’t put it out there like that, and I actually commend Khloé for putting it out there so much," Kim Kardashian said.

"But it’s hard for her because she has to have it rehashed and see it and it’s tough when you have all of those outside opinions all the time," she continued. "And we’ve all been there. We’ve all been through our stuff."

Kim Kardashian added that she hopes people will be kinder to her sister once they realize how much she's tried to have a healthy relationship with Thompson after his cheating scandals because "it's so much harder to stay" with someone than it is to leave.

On the recent season finale of "The Kardashians," fans saw the moment that Khloé Kardashian learned that Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in March 2021. At the time, she and the Chicago Bulls basketball player were a couple.

On the show, Kim Kardashian told Khloé over the phone as she sobbed over the news.

“I found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a f---ing heads-up before the rest of the world. It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed,” Khloé Kardashian said.

After the episode aired, Khloé Kardashian shared how difficult it was for her to watch that moment on TV.

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” she tweeted on June 16. “We we’ll (sic) always stick together and love one another deeply.”

In another tweet, Khloé Kardashian said, "Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."

Thompson publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian early this year after his paternity test was made public.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son," he shared on his Instagram story.

In a second Instagram story, he added, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé Kardashian and Thompson share a 4-year-old daughter, True.