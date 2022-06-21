Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating in October 2021. But her children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, didn’t meet the “Saturday Night Live” alum until six months later.

On Tuesday’s episode of TODAY, Kardashian, 41, told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she decided on that time frame after talking with sister Kourtney, also divorced with kids, who she said has “been through it.” She also consulted with “a few therapists."

“I definitely wanted to wait six months and that was the marker. It’s different for everyone and different things work for different people,” Kardashian shared. “But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, in February 2021, after six years of marriage. She said she stayed off dating apps and declined offers to be set up.

“I waited a while. I waited like a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up," she revealed, noting that she was searching for “new energy and something different."

She said that meeting Davidson, 28, took her "by surprise."

Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day with Ye, 45, and their shared kiddos on Sunday. She said North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm spent the day with their dad, and then they all shared a blended family dinner, cooked by 9-year-old North.

"Of course I wanted to honor and respect the amazing people and fathers — men — in my life that have raised me and are raising my children. So everything is going good," Kardashian explained.

Kardashian and Davidson just returned from a tropical vacation.

“I would say the best way to describe it is really relaxing. Like, to be away from four kids even for just a few days is heaven,” she said. "I love my kids, but you know, any mom knows what I mean.”

