Khloe Kardashian addresses ‘tough’ ‘Kardashians’ episode involving Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloe Kardashian tuned into "The Kardashians" Season One finale right along with fans on Thursday — and was forced to relive the painful paternity scandal she experienced with Tristan Thompson.

The episode detailed how Kardashian, 37, learned of reports in December 2021 that Thompson, with whom she shares a daughter, True, 4, had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 while she and the Chicago Bulls basketball player were a couple.

The reality star learned the news after Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson, 31.

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” Kardashian tweeted after the finale premiered Thursday on Hulu. “We we’ll (sic) always stick together and love one another deeply.”

She added in a second tweet, "Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them.

"Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."

Tristan Thompson poses with then-pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian in February 2018. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

In January, Thompson, who'd been embroiled in previous cheating scandals, publicly apologized to Kardashian after a paternity test revealed he was indeed the father of Nichols' child.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the NBA star wrote on his Instagram story at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

In a second text screen, Thompson apologized to Kardashian.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Nichols told E! News in a statement in December 2021 that when she became involved with Thompson, who also shares a son, Prince, 5, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, he claimed he was single. Nichols added that she wasn't looking for “a romantic relationship” with the athlete.

“My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment,” said Nichols.

Earlier this week, Kardashian opened up about how difficult it can be for her and family members to shoot their reality series while dealing with painful personal issues.

"That definitely isn’t fun," Kardashian said during a Q&A panel about "The Kardashians" held Wednesday at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

“It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things,” she added.

“Those little things, that mean a lot to me. And I like to see that stuff for, like, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us.”