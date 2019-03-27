Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 7:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" returns Sunday for a 16th season on E! — and trust us, the drama is far from over.

In a nearly two-minute super-tease released Wednesday, viewers get a good look at what really went down with the Kardashian/Jenner women and their respective beaus over the past few months.

Many will remember that season 15 wrapped after Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed daughter True just as Thompson faced reports of an affair. In the new season trailer, viewers see what happened in the aftermath.

At the start of the video, new mom Khloe is in tears. "It just sucks it has to be so public," Khloe says on camera. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."

Fans will also recall that, while cameras were rolling for season 16, Thompson had been embroiled in more infidelity rumors, this time with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Khloe's half sister Kylie Jenner.

In the trailer later on, Khloe adds, "Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever." She's also seen yelling into her cell phone, "My family was ruined!"

Earlier this month, Woods spoke out on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Live show, "Red Table Talk," and addressed rumors that she'd been with NBA player Thompson at his February house party that led to his split with Khloe. She denied that they'd had sex, but said he kissed her.

It's more drama for Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian in the new "Keeping Up" season 16 trailer. Getty Images

Elsewhere in the video, the stresses for the rest of the family are a little less dramatic, but no less real: Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West discuss relocating to Chicago, but she says that "might be my breaking point."

Woods also shows up in the video with Kylie at a party where her mom, Kris Jenner, toasts them both, presumably before news of the cheating scandal broke.

"Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we're all going through something," says Khloe at the end of the clip. "Maybe just be a little more understanding 'cause it (expletive) sucks."

"Keeping Up" returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!