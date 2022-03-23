Here’s what part of Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe daughter North hates the most

Kim Kardashian may be considered a fashion icon and the ultimate influencer, but as far as daughter North West is concerned, she’s just as likely to take a style misstep as any other mom.

“The Kardashians” star and Skims founder has revealed that her 8-year-old has plenty to say about her sartorial sense — and it isn’t always positive.

For instance, the 41-year-old is well known for her love of wearing all black, from boots to shades to every catsuit in between. But as it turns out, those sleek, monochromatic looks get a thumbs-down from her daughter.

Kim Kardashian is seen in Midtown on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Gotham / GC Images

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” Kardashian confessed in a chat with Vogue. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black."

And Kardashian has learned it's hard to satisfy such a harsh critic.

"I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me," the mother of four explained. "(Of course) she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

Fans of the family who've paid attention over the years won't be surprised by North's fashionista tendencies. After all, she was just 13 months old when she made her modeling debut, and by the age of 5, North landed a solo cover feature in WWD Beauty Inc.

Interesting enough: North's ideas on fashion are in line with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour who also detests all black.

"Just don't wear all black," she has said in the past. "It seems too gloomy."