'She's here': Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome 3rd child

Congratulations to Kim Kardashian and her hubby Kanye West on the birth of their third child!

The couple welcomed a daughter — whose name is yet to be revealed — via surrogate on Monday. Kardashian announced the news on Tuesday on her personal website, which she linked to with a joyful tweet announcing, "She's here!"

"7lbs 6oz," the reality TV star, 37, wrote. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also let fans know the couple's adorable 4-year-old daughter, North, and 2-year-old son, Saint, are excited about their new little sibling.

"North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister," she wrote.

It's been a long and emotional journey for the couple, who've experienced multiple challenges with fertility and pregnancy.

In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that aired in April 2017, Kardashian, who suffered with placenta accreta while pregnant with both of her children, revealed she experienced complications after undergoing a procedure she had hoped would allow her to carry another baby.

But the hurdle didn't stop her from continuing to expand her family with West, 40. In September 2017, she confirmed the couple was expecting a third child via a surrogate.

The pair tied the knot in Florence, Italy in 2014, nearly a year after welcoming little North.