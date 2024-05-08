26 potato salad recipes for picnics, barbecues and more

There’s no question that summertime simply begs for potato salad. This warm weather staple is a mainstay at barbecues, cookouts, potlucks, picnics and more. Whether served alongside burgers and hot dogs, whole grilled fish or even as part of a vegetarian spread, potato salad is always a welcome dinner companion.

Not only are there endless ways to gussy up potatoes for salad, but their affordability means they’re a constant come grilling season. The joy of so many potato salads is that the flavor actually intensifies with time, meaning it’s a dish best made ahead. Oftentimes, that can be a full 24 hours in advance, taking away any party prep stress. You can make potato salad with any type of potato — Yukon Gold, fingerlings, baby potatoes, russet and even sweet potatoes. Pro tip: depending on the type of dressing you’re using, adding hot potatoes to the dressing will help the spuds to really absorb the flavor.

Boiled, smashed or baked, we’ve rounded up 26 of the best potato salad recipes for every occasion. For traditionalists, try Chef D’s Potato Salad, Loaded Potato Salad or Sunny Anderson’s Charred Onion Potato Salad. While we love mayonnaise, not everyone does. Luckily, there are great options like Easy Pesto Potato Salad, Al Roker’s Potato Salad with Lemon and Mint and Fingerling Potato Salad with Mustard and Herbs to satisfy all cravings. If out-of-the-box options are more up your alley, consider Potato Salad with Ramp Dressing, Cauliflower ‘Potato’ Salad or Kimchi Potato Salad. Read on to see the full list.

If you can find baby potatoes, there’s not much you need to do to gussy them up. Their smooth and creamy texture is the perfect blank slate to take on the flavors of a punchy shallot vinaigrette. To make it, macerate shallots in vinegar and olive oil before tossing with the potatoes and a handful of fresh dill.

While often thought of as a winter side, baked potatoes become the star of summer cookouts. A dairy-free dressing features olive oil, red wine vinegar, mustard, scallions and pickles to create a punchy vinaigrette. For the best results, assemble the salad immediately after the potatoes finish baking in order for them to really soak up all that flavor.

This recipe mashup combines elements of your favorite Italian chopped salad with a vinegar-based potato salad. Creamer potatoes are steamed and tossed in a punchy Italian vinaigrette alongside radicchio, salami, capers, olives, Parmesan, pickled pepperoncini peppers and cherry tomatoes. This salad gets better the longer it sits in the refrigerator, so make it a day in advance to soak up all that flavor.

With such a fleeting season, we try to use ramps in as many ways as possible come spring. These seasonal alliums lend an earthy, garlicky flavor to just about anything, including potato salad. The raw bulbs are minced to add a peppery kick, while the leaves are quickly blanched and added at the very end.

Crispy bacon adds a smoky and salty crunch to this summery potato salad. In addition to the usual mayonnaise and mustard mixture, chipotle peppers are added to amp up the flavor. To cut down on prep time, choose a baby potato that can be cooked in the microwave.

The classic potato salad ingredients of celery, chives, mayo, sour cream, Dijon mustard and spices form the base of this creamy dressing. In a Korean twist, it’s amped up with chopped kimchi, which not only adds spice, but a zippy tartness and additional crunch. For an extra punch of heat, finish the salad with a bit of gochugaru (Korean red chili pepper).

Maggi seasoning is the not-so-secret ingredient in this potato salad. The maggi seasoning adds a ton of umami, while chopped cornichon and onions add texture to the potatoes. Dress it in a classic mayonnaise-based dressing spiked with apple cider vinegar.

It doesn’t get easier than this five-ingredient pasta salad. All you need to do is combine boiled potatoes with hard-boiled eggs, chopped celery, scallions and mayonnaise.

This potato salad keeps things classic and pairs with just about anything you can imagine come grilling season. After boiling and peeling the potatoes, add them to a dressing made with mayonnaise, mustard, relish and vinegar. Allow the flavors to deepen by letting the potato salad sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.

Light and bright is the name of the game with this potato salad. It only takes four ingredients (plus salt and pepper) to put together the easiest summer side. Simply toss boiled potatoes with olive oil, lemon juice and mint for an easy addition to your menu.

Buttermilk makes everything better. Here, it’s used to make a creamy dressing along with mayonnaise, shredded cheese and bacon. Since the flavor only gets better with time, we recommend making this dish up to 24 hours in advance.

Sandra Lee’s potato salad recipe has been in her family for generations, and it’s easy to see why. With a handful of ingredients, this side packs a ton of flavor. To make it, just mix potatoes with mayonnaise, mustard, relish, green onions and celery.

If you close your eyes while eating this summery side, you might just be transported to Greece for a moment. Classic Mediterranean ingredients like olive oil, red wine vinegar, fresh oregano and mint are tossed with boiled potatoes, along with a handful of other ingredients. The addition of peppery arugula and hard-boiled eggs takes this salad from side to main.

There are two things that set this potato salad apart from the rest. To start, it uses two types of potatoes, which create a great textural contrast. After boiling, both potatoes are smashed to create a craggy texture that’s ready to absorb all the flavors of the other ingredients including green beans, scallions and herbed olive oil.

A far cry from your usual potato salad, this dish makes use of the grill in more ways than one. Bright spring onions and blueberries become smoky once cooked on the grill, making this light and crispy side dish wonderfully unexpected and delicious.

If you’re grilling for dinner, you might as well take advantage of the fiery charcoal and make this potato salad too. To start, grill an onion until it’s deeply aromatic and charred. For the dressing, blend the onion, mayonnaise, mustard and vinegar in a food processor to create a smooth sauce for the potatoes to be tossed in.

Move over, mayonnaise! This potato salad is all about the mustard. First the boiled potatoes are tossed in a dressing made of mustard, vinegar, lemon juice and stock. Then, they’re tossed once more with a homemade herb oil for even more flavor.

While mayo-free, this potato salad retains its creaminess, thanks to the inclusion of Greek yogurt. The yogurt is mixed with store-bought pesto, agave and lemon zest before getting tossed with the potatoes. Serve it topped with a sprinkle of pine nuts, Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

This Southern-style potato salad keeps it classic. Combine Yukon Gold potatoes with mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, relish, celery, onions and spices for an easy side. Of course, hard-boiled eggs are added too, which keeps the dish creamy while adding extra protein.

This potato salad deserves a spot on the table year-round. The potatoes are tossed with hard-boiled eggs, a trifecta of condiments and chopped vegetables before serving. Here, the eggs are incorporated into the salad directly as well as being served on top.

With only six ingredients, this potato salad is all about the technique. After boiling the potatoes, peel them with a knife and slice them into thin rounds. Meanwhile, a vinaigrette is set over the stove until warmed through before getting tossed with the potatoes for a totally light and bright take on potato salad.

This recipe is proof that you can leave mayo out of the equation and still have filling, satisfying results. Instead of the usual mayonnaise, make a tangy dressing with tahini, Dijon, apple cider vinegar and a splash of starchy potato cooking water. It will bind to every bite of the buttery Yukon Gold potatoes in this salad.

Bludso’s is famed for so much more than just their barbecue. Their potato salad is a fan-favorite for good reason. The key is making sure the potatoes are still warm so that they can fully take on all the flavoring of the mayo-based sauce.

Break out the grill for this unexpected take on potato salad. After getting boiled, the potatoes are charred over the grill, which lends a distinct smoky flavor. Toss them with a maple vinaigrette along with green onions and peppers for some color contrast.

This mayo-free potato salad is perfect for serving on warm summer days. Greek yogurt adds a rich creaminess while pickle brine and vinegar give it a tangy pop. While any kind of potatoes would work here, we love the textural element that the fingerling potatoes add.

Okay, calling this potato salad is a stretch, but this simple side deserves its moment in the spotlight. Here, potatoes are swapped for cauliflower for a lighter spin, which still delivers all the expected flavors of the staple summer dish. The cauliflower is boiled until tender before it’s tossed with a mayonnaise and boiled egg dressing.