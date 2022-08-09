This mayo-free potato salad is perfect for serving on warm summer days. Rich Greek yogurt adds comforting creaminess while pickle brine and vinegar give it a tangy pop. Fresh herbs round out the fresh flavors and lighten up the dish.

Bring a large pot of water to boil, add the potatoes and 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Cook until potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain potatoes and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together mustard, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, lemon juice and zest, pickle brine, red wine vinegar, shallots, celery, parsley, thyme, chives, salt, pepper and olive oil. Adjust seasoning as needed. Add warm potatoes to the dressing and stir to combine.

Serve at room temperature, or you can refrigerate and serve up to one day after preparing.