Sunny Anderson's Easy Potato and Bacon Salad

Courtesy Sunny Anderson
Sunny Anderson
Ingredients

Potatoes
  • 2 bags microwaveable baby potatoes (white, red bliss, tricolor)
  • 4 strips bacon, crisped and chopped
  • 2 scallions, white and green parts finely chopped
    • Dressing
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped
  • 1/4 cup grainy Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

    • Chef notes

    Crispy bacon adds a smoky and salty crunch to summery potato salad. Chipotle peppers and Dijon mustard up the flavor ante even more with a little spice and bracing bite.

    Preparation

    For the potatoes:

    Microwave the potatoes for 2 minutes less than instructions require. Allow to cool, cut into bite-sized pieces and add to a large bowl with the bacon and scallions.

    For the dressing:

    In a small bowl whisk together the sugar, mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, mustard and apple cider vinegar. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

    To assemble:

    Pour dressing over the salad base in the large bowl and toss. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

    Sunny Anderson's Easy Potato and Bacon Salad

    Make Sunny Anderson's easy grilled chicken bites

    May 31, 202104:04

    Recipe Tags

    30 Minute MealsEasyEntertainingPartyPicnicQuickSummerTailgatingAppetizersSalads

