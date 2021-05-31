Crispy bacon adds a smoky and salty crunch to summery potato salad. Chipotle peppers and Dijon mustard up the flavor ante even more with a little spice and bracing bite.

Preparation

For the potatoes:

Microwave the potatoes for 2 minutes less than instructions require. Allow to cool, cut into bite-sized pieces and add to a large bowl with the bacon and scallions.

For the dressing:

In a small bowl whisk together the sugar, mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, mustard and apple cider vinegar. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

To assemble:

Pour dressing over the salad base in the large bowl and toss. Refrigerate until ready to serve.