SERVINGS
4
Ingredients
Potatoes
Dressing
Chef notes
Crispy bacon adds a smoky and salty crunch to summery potato salad. Chipotle peppers and Dijon mustard up the flavor ante even more with a little spice and bracing bite.
Preparation
For the potatoes:
Microwave the potatoes for 2 minutes less than instructions require. Allow to cool, cut into bite-sized pieces and add to a large bowl with the bacon and scallions.
For the dressing:
In a small bowl whisk together the sugar, mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, mustard and apple cider vinegar. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
To assemble:
Pour dressing over the salad base in the large bowl and toss. Refrigerate until ready to serve.