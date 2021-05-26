Ingredients
Chef notes
What would a Korean barbecue without kimchi?
Amongst the banchan at a Korean barbecue restaurant, you might see sometimes see a small plate of macaroni or potato salad. And potato salad is one of my favorite picnic and barbecue sides. With a nice little kick from the kimchi, it’s a dish folks will gladly keep coming back to nibble on.
Technique tip: Feel free to have your potatoes however you'd prefer them: peeled or skin-on. Make sure they are cooled, but still slightly warm, before beginning to make your salad.
Preparation1.
Put your chopped, cooked potatoes into a large mixing bowl. Set aside.2.
In a medium-size bowl, combine the chopped kimchi, celery, chives, mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, red wine vinegar, honey, onion powder, smoked paprika, kosher salt and black pepper. Whisk together well.3.
Add the wet mixture to the potatoes, and then use a large spoon, fork or rubber spatula to thoroughly combine together.4.
Cover the bowl and refrigerate for about 2 hours, or at best, overnight, for all the flavors to meld together. Garnish with gochugaru for a little extra spiciness.