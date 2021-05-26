IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 6 bestsellers are essential for summer — and they're all under $30

Kimchi Potato Salad

RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Caroline Choe
Caroline Choe
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds red potatoes, chopped into 1-inch pieces and boiled until fork-tender
  • 1 cup napa cabbage kimchi, chopped finely
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped small
  • 1/4 cup chives, chopped
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
  • tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • gochugaru (optional)

    • Chef notes

    What would a Korean barbecue without kimchi?

    Amongst the banchan at a Korean barbecue restaurant, you might see sometimes see a small plate of macaroni or potato salad. And potato salad is one of my favorite picnic and barbecue sides. With a nice little kick from the kimchi, it’s a dish folks will gladly keep coming back to nibble on.

    Technique tip: Feel free to have your potatoes however you'd prefer them: peeled or skin-on. Make sure they are cooled, but still slightly warm, before beginning to make your salad.

    Preparation

    1.

    Put your chopped, cooked potatoes into a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

    2.

    In a medium-size bowl, combine the chopped kimchi, celery, chives, mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, red wine vinegar, honey, onion powder, smoked paprika, kosher salt and black pepper. Whisk together well.

    3.

    Add the wet mixture to the potatoes, and then use a large spoon, fork or rubber spatula to thoroughly combine together.

    4.

     Cover the bowl and refrigerate for about 2 hours, or at best, overnight, for all the flavors to meld together. Garnish with gochugaru for a little extra spiciness.

    Kimchi Potato Salad

    Recipe Tags

    KoreanComfort FoodEntertainingFourth of JulyLunchPicnicSnackSummerSide dishes

    More Side dishesSee All

    Dylan's Grandmother's Tuna Noodle Salad

    Mango-Cashew Coleslaw

    Pickled Leftover Roasted Beets

    Broccoli and Green Apple Slaw with Spicy Buttermilk Ranch

    Garden Focaccia

    Asparagus tart

    Valerie Bertinelli's Asparagus, Herb and Goat Cheese Tart

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

    The Zakarian Family's Fragrant Rice Pilaf

    Sweet Corn Relish

    Sweet Summer Corn Relish

    Give this morning staple a savory spin with superfoods and an herb yogurt sauce.

    Savory Garden Pancakes with Yogurt Herb Sauce