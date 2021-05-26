Chef notes

What would a Korean barbecue without kimchi?

Amongst the banchan at a Korean barbecue restaurant, you might see sometimes see a small plate of macaroni or potato salad. And potato salad is one of my favorite picnic and barbecue sides. With a nice little kick from the kimchi, it’s a dish folks will gladly keep coming back to nibble on.

Technique tip: Feel free to have your potatoes however you'd prefer them: peeled or skin-on. Make sure they are cooled, but still slightly warm, before beginning to make your salad.