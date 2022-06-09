Chef notes

This is a lighter spin on classic potato salad. The potatoes are swapped with cauliflower, resulting in a delicious and satisfying dish … you won't even miss the potatoes!

Technique tips: The potato salad can be made ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Swap options: Feel free to sub potatoes for this salad or even do a combo of potato and cauliflower.