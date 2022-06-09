IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cauliflower 'Potato' Salad

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(69)

Valerie Bertinelli shares 2 light summer recipes packed with flavor

June 9, 202204:36
Valerie Bertinelli
Ingredients

  • 1 large head cauliflower, cut into bite size florets (6-8 cups)
  • 1/2 heaping cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup chopped dill pickles
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped
  • 1 shallot, diced
  • 3 hard boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives

Chef notes

This is a lighter spin on classic potato salad. The potatoes are swapped with cauliflower, resulting in a delicious and satisfying dish … you won't even miss the potatoes!

Technique tips: The potato salad can be made ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Swap options: Feel free to sub potatoes for this salad or even do a combo of potato and cauliflower.

Preparation

1.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the cauliflower florets to the boiling water and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, until tender. Drain well and cool to room temperature.

2.

Add the mayonnaise, mustard, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper to a large mixing bowl. Whisk to combine, then add the cooled cauliflower, pickles, celery, shallot, hard boiled eggs, dill and chives. Mix until thoroughly combined.

3.

Serve at room temperature or cover and keep in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

