Potato Salad with Ramp Dressing

COOK TIME
15 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Yasimin Fahr
Yasmin Fahr
Ingredients

  • 3 pounds baby red potatoes, halved and large ones quartered
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 6-8 ramp bulbs, minced, leaves reserved
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons old-style whole-grain mustard
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 packed cup fresh dill or tarragon (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Made in more of a German style, this potato salad uses grainy mustard and vinegar to dress the hot potatoes so that they soak up the flavors while cooling. Mixing in dill once cool adds a bright, fresh flavor but parsley could be substituted.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with water by at least 1 inch so that the potatoes remain submerged. Season well with salt and bring to a boil. Then cook until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, 10-12 minutes more. Add the ramp leaves, letting cook for 30 seconds, then immediately drain.

    2.

    Meanwhile, in a small mixing bowl, mix the vinegar, mustard and minced ramps, then whisk in the olive oil until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

    3.

    Drain the potatoes, transfer to a large mixing bowl or back to the pot, and immediately coat with the dressing. Set aside to cool, then toss with the herbs, if using, season with salt and pepper and serve.

    Potato Salad with Ramp Dressing

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyFourth of JulyPicnicSpringSide dishes

