Dylan's Grandmother's Potato Salad

TODAY Illustration / Dylan Dreyer
Dylan Dreyer
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds red potatoes, boiled and chopped
  • 5 hard-boiled eggs
  • 2-3 celery stalks, finely chopped
  • 3 scallions, finely chopped
  • mayonnaise, to taste
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

    • Chef notes

    I’m very particular with potato salad — and by particular, I mean plain. I don’t like anything tangy in my potato salad. This is actually my grandmother’s recipe and I always loved when she or my mom would make it. It’s just nostalgic and delicious and now I make it all summer long!

    Preparation

    1.

    Boil potatoes in salted water and chop small.

    2.

    Chop three of the hard-boiled eggs and slice the other two to top salad as garnish.

    3.

    Add chopped potatoes, eggs, celery and scallions to a bowl.

    4.

    Add as much mayonnaise as you prefer to give it the consistency you like, then mix to combine.

    5.

    Season well with salt and pepper.

    Dylan and Cal put a twist on potato salad recipe

    Aug. 17, 202104:10

    Recipe Tags

    American3rd Hour of TODAYBrunchComfort FoodEntertainingMake AheadSummerSide dishes

