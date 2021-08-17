Ingredients
Chef notes
I’m very particular with potato salad — and by particular, I mean plain. I don’t like anything tangy in my potato salad. This is actually my grandmother’s recipe and I always loved when she or my mom would make it. It’s just nostalgic and delicious and now I make it all summer long!
Preparation1.
Boil potatoes in salted water and chop small.2.
Chop three of the hard-boiled eggs and slice the other two to top salad as garnish.3.
Add chopped potatoes, eggs, celery and scallions to a bowl.4.
Add as much mayonnaise as you prefer to give it the consistency you like, then mix to combine.5.
Season well with salt and pepper.