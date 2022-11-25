The holidays are here, and there's no better time than Black Friday to save a few bucks on gifts for friends and family.

If you've already finished your shopping, then feel free to kick back with a Christmas cocktail and watch a holiday movie while the rest of us scramble to finish ours before the big day.

If you're just getting started, however, you're probably putting the finishing touches on your gift list and checking Black Friday store hours to decide where to go this year.

For big-ticket items like TVs and computers, a trip to Best Buy might be in order.

If so, keep reading to get Best Buy's Black Friday hours along with the schedule for the rest of the weekend.

Wondering where there's a Best Buy near you? Here's a handy-dandy store locator to help.

What are Best Buy's Black Friday hours?

Set your alarm because Best Buy opens its doors to customers at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

To ensure you don't miss any of this year's best sales and deals, you might want to show up a bit early since there's a chance that some of the hottest items will go quick.

Closing times may vary by location, so it's a good idea to confirm your local store's hours before you set your heart on a late-night shopping spree.

The hours for the rest of Thanksgiving weekend are as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 26: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other Black Friday hours you need to know

Start at Best Buy, then hit up all the stores in your area to snag even more deals. Scroll on for a list of store opening times, but keep in mind that store closings may vary by location.