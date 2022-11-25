The holidays are here, and there's no better time than Black Friday to save a few bucks on gifts for friends and family.
If you're just getting started, however, you're probably putting the finishing touches on your gift list and checking Black Friday store hours to decide where to go this year.
For big-ticket items like TVs and computers, a trip to Best Buy might be in order.
If so, keep reading to get Best Buy's Black Friday hours along with the schedule for the rest of the weekend.
Wondering where there's a Best Buy near you? Here's a handy-dandy store locator to help.
What are Best Buy's Black Friday hours?
Set your alarm because Best Buy opens its doors to customers at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
To ensure you don't miss any of this year's best sales and deals, you might want to show up a bit early since there's a chance that some of the hottest items will go quick.
Closing times may vary by location, so it's a good idea to confirm your local store's hours before you set your heart on a late-night shopping spree.
The hours for the rest of Thanksgiving weekend are as follows:
- Saturday, Nov. 26: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Other Black Friday hours you need to know
Start at Best Buy, then hit up all the stores in your area to snag even more deals. Scroll on for a list of store opening times, but keep in mind that store closings may vary by location.
- Apple: Store hours vary by location with some stores opening at midnight and others at 8 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Barnes & Noble: Stores will open at 8 a.m. and closing times vary. Find your local store hours here.
- Bath & Body Works: Hours may vary, but many locations open at 6 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Belk: Stores will open at 7 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Gap: Store hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Home Depot: Stores open at 6 a.m. and closing times vary depending on location. Find your local store hours here.
- JCPenney: Stores open at 5 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Kohl’s: Stores will open at 5 a.m. and close at 12 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Lowe’s: Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday and throughout the weekend. Find your local store hours here.
- Macy’s: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 11:59 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Neiman Marcus: Store hours may vary. Find your local store hours here.
- Nordstrom: Stores will be opening early and staying open later, with extended weekend hours. Hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Old Navy: Store hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- P.C. Richard & Son: Stores will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Sephora: Store hours vary by location with some stores opening at 6 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Target: Stores will open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- T.J. Maxx: Stores open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Ulta Beauty: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Services run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and curbside pickup is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Walmart: Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find your local store hours here.