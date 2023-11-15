Early Black Friday toy deals to shop from Amazon, Target and more — up to 72% off

There are two types of people this time of year. The first are those preparing for Thanksgiving (it's just over a week away!), making meal plans, decorating their homes and trying to find the best fall cocktail recipe. But the other type — they're spending every second of free time researching and bookmarking Black Friday deals ahead of the wild holiday shopping weekend. And we can't blame them — we've been on the hunt for weeks as well ...

And that's why we know there are a ton of early Black Friday deals already dropping at your favorite retailers like Amazon and Target. But from what we're finding in the toy department — it looks like Santa came early. Whether you have a superhero-obsessed kid in your life or a little one interested in all things STEM, we found toys for every age, interest and budget — especially since they're all on sale.

Check out our favorite finds below that we think are worth grabbing ASAP.

Early Black Friday Amazon toy deals

This toy might look unusual, but it's capable of keeping your little one busy for hours. The (adorable) mechanical crab not only plays catchy tunes, but it also uses its little legs to skitter back and forth. It's great for kiddos learning to crawl, as they'll need to "chase" it to catch it!

According to the brand, this cool gadget can create thousands of bubbles in a matter of seconds. This toy can be used any time of year, and will definitely tire kids out after they attempt to catch and pop each soapy bulb.

If one camping trip with mom and dad gave your kid the itch for outdoor adventure, a child-friendly set is just what you need. This kit has everything they need to recreate the camping experience: a tent, lantern, compass, binoculars and so much more.

Speaking of tents, if they prefer the indoor fantasy dreamscape version, this all-pink castle option will satisfy any wannabe princess. According to the brand, it can fit up to three kids at the same time, giving them the magical space they desire to play and dream.

The sky is the limit for your little builder when they have this magnetic tiles set in their toy box. It comes with over 100 pieces to construct into any building, castle, mansion or structure their imagination can think up — all while improving their understanding of science, engineering and math!

As an aunt to a nearly 1-year-old, I regularly see how hard it can be for a baby to learn how to keep their balance, never mind take those first steps. Give them a little help developing those skills with a toddler-friendly bike, designed to enhance their coordination and steering, says the brand.

Early Black Friday Target toy deals

Even Barbie and Ken need some time to relax. This vacation house has everything even humans wished they could find while on holiday, like a swing chair, a pet puppy and an entertainment setup that turns into a birthday party scene!

If they like music (bonus: and dancing), then they'll love this piano mat. Unlike typical pianos, the only way this one plays melodies is by you using your feet. It can play 38 notes and even has five tunes you can learn to create on your own.

Guide Harry, Hermione and other members of Dumbledore's Army through the Lego version of Hogwart's special Room of Requirement. Based off the heart-stopping escape scene in the Deathly Hallows Part 2, this set includes the pieces to build a Cornish Pixie and a Fiendfyre figurine that can be rebuilt into a fire serpent.

Tired of paper and crayons? Gift them something that can keep up with their creative minds! This 2-in-1 drawing board is double-sided with a chalk board on one and a light board on the other, so they'll get multiple ways to show off their newest works.

Disney fans will love this toy that offers a daily treat leading up to the holidays. The Advent calendar includes 24 exclusive mini figurines that span across the brand's most popular franchises: Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and more!

Early Black Friday Walmart toy deals

It's amazing what a simple set of wooden blocks can do. According to the brand, these blocks (which come in four colors and nine shapes) can help kids gain "invaluable practice with fine motor skills and dexterity, color and shape recognition, and pre-math skills." Not bad for just $10.

Ready? Set? Race! There's nothing like the rush of seeing speeding Hot Wheels cars dashing down the track. Who will survive the double loop? Who will win? We may not know those answers, but we do know that you can score this toy for under $20 ahead of Black Friday.

Have a future star on your hands? You're sure to win parent of the year if you gift them something to rock out to, like this mini electric guitar and standing microphone. It includes a few preset tunes, but you can also connect it to your smartphone to play their favorite songs.

Temperatures may be dropping, but that just means prices on typical "summer" toys will drop, too. Like this table for toddlers, that can be filled with water, sand, soil or whatever you choose to create an environment that promotes sensory exploration.

They may be a little too young to get behind the wheel of a grown-up car, this is a super-fun way to help them learn the rules of the road — or, more likely, sidewalk. Plus, it's souped-up with Bluetooth features and LED lights, making them the coolest kids on the block. (Don't worry mom and dad, it also comes with a parent remote control and is designed with maximum speed of 3 mph.)

Early Black Friday Best Buy toy deals

Have a Pokémon collector on your gift-giving list? This trading card box includes a few foil cards (including a double rare foil card of Oinkologne ex) as well as four booster packs.

Who says Legos can't double as decor? As someone who can't stand having real greenery in her home (nor can I keep them alive for longer than a week), I'm loving the look of these buildable flowers and plants. You don't need a green thumb, just an opposable one that can pick up blocks!

When summer rolls back around (we're already counting down the days ...), you'll be happy you prepared for outdoor activities now by grabbing $40 off this volleyball set!

Assemble the Avengers — or your hero-loving family and friends — with Captain America's famous shield. (Only this one isn't made from vibranium.)

If you really want to impress the Star Wars fan in your life, gift them this incredibly cool Stormtrooper helmet. Not only does it look like it was pulled right out of the movie, but it also features a voice changer to give you that deep, muffled sound of the villainous soldiers.

Early Black Friday Kohl's toy deals

Babies and toddlers have a lot of learning to do in their younger years, so now's the time to get toys that contribute to that developmental stage. Thankfully, one of their favorite characters has a toy to help them do it! This interactive doll is set with over 50 phrases to help your child learn numbers, letters, color recognition and much more!

Warning: You might have to up their allowance after gifting this cleaning set to your kids. It comes with a mop, broom and duster to help mommy and daddy tidy up — making chores more fun and less of a hassle.

If you're wondering whether or not this pretend doctor kit is worth it, you should know that Melissa & Doug partnered with the American Academy of Pediatrics to make sure everything about this kit contributes to helping kids foster early brain development.

Before they start begging for a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, hold them over with this adorable plushy set of Minnie Mouse and her adorable unicorn friend, Penelope. She even sings a song from the Disney Junior show "Minnie's Happy Helpers!"

Lastly, instead of making a mess of your kitchen (that you'll end of cleaning yourself), let them learn the ropes of chef life while playing with their own setup that's complete with an oven, microwave, double stove burner and sink!