Black Friday store hours 2023
- American Eagle/Aerie: Store hours vary by location with some stores opening at midnight and others in the morning. AE recommends calling stores for specific hours. Find your local store hours here.
- Barnes & Noble: Most Stores will open at 8 a.m. and closing times vary. Find your local store hours here.
- Bath & Body Works: Hours vary from location to location. Some stores open at 8 a.m. while others may open later. Find your local store hours here.
- Belk: Stores will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Best Buy: Stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: BJ’s Wholesale club will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Big Lots: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Costco: Stores open at 9 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- The Dollar Tree: Stores will open during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here.
- Family Dollar: Stores will open during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here.
- Gap: Store hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Hobby Lobby: Stores open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- The Home Depot: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at their normal time. Find your local store hours here.
- HomeGoods: Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Ikea: Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Some store hours may vary. Find your local store hours here.
- JCPenney: Stores open at 10 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- JOANN: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Kirklands: Stores will be open during normal business hours which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Kohl’s: Stores will open at 5 a.m. and close at midnight. Find your local store hours here.
- Lowe’s: Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and will close at their normal time, which may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Macy’s: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Marshalls: Stores open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Michaels: Stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Neiman Marcus: Stores open at 9 a.m. (Coral Gables and Tampa, Florida open at 10 a.m.) Closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Nordstrom: Stores will be opening early and staying open later, with extended weekend hours which vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Nordstrom Rack: Stores will be opening early and staying open later, with extended weekend hours which vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Old Navy: Select Old Navy stores will open at 5 a.m. Store hours vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact local stores for details. Find your local store hours here.
- P.C. Richard & Son: Stores will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Petco: A majority of Petco stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 a.m.. Find your local store hours here.
- PetSmart: Stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- REI: As part of its #OptOutside Movement, REI stores will be closed on Black Friday. Since 2015, the Co-op has shut its doors the day after Thanksgiving to allow its employees to enjoy time outside.
- Sam’s Club: Sam’s Club will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for regular members and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Sam’s Plus members. Find your local store hours here.
- Sephora: Store hours vary by location. According to a spokesperson, locations will have different hours based on their region or mall hours. Find your local store hours here.
- Sierra: Most stores will open at 7 a.m. Closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Target: A majority of stores will open at 6 a.m. Closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- T.J. Maxx: Stores open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Ulta Beauty: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Services are available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Curbside pickup is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Walmart: Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find your local store hours here.