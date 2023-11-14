Black Friday is almost here and Shop TODAY editors are already shopping: Take a peek in our carts!

Black Friday 2023 is less than two weeks away! And you can bet Shop TODAY editors already have their wishlists made and are checking items off their holiday shopping lists early, especially since some Black Friday deals have already started. We may even have our eyes on a few things we're hoping to pick up for ourselves.

Whether you need holiday gifting inspiration or are curious about what's making its way into our shopping carts (we're not gatekeepers here!), we rounded up products that we're hoping to get our hands on. And even better, we're manifesting that these items will go on sale during Black Friday.

Below you'll find the season's hottest Uggs, Marvel-themed Legos, New Balance sneakers, beauty favorites and more. And ahead of the Black Friday shopping weekend, some of these products are already discounted — up to 50% off!

After breaking her last one, associate editor Emma Stessman is hoping to grab a new Bentgo salad container. "It’s great because it has separate compartments and microwaveable components, so you can heat up your proteins or grains and you don't end up with a soggy salad!" she says. Luckily, there are early Black Friday deals on it now!

SEO writer Jannely Espinal is going to scour the Black Friday deals for holiday decorations, including an artificial Christmas tree. Right now, Target is marking them down by 50%! And this option is pre-lit, so you don't have to wrestle with tangled lights.

Per her mom's request, commerce editor Vivien Moon will be grabbing electric hand warmers for her dad this year. According to the brand, the Amazon No.1 bestseller has three temperature settings and heats on both sides. Amazon is offering a 40% off coupon right now, which brings the price down to only $16, making Moon want a pair for herself, too.

Production coordinator Bella Druckman is having serious buyer’s remorse after missing out on Prime Day air fryer deals. Luckily, Black Friday will definitely have good deals on kitchen essentials, too. While this option isn’t on sale (yet), it sure is affordable — and adorable! Associate editor Emma Stessman has one and says she’s obsessed. It has four presets for air frying, baking, roasting and reheating to solve Druckman’s cooking woes.

SEO associate editor Kamari Stewart says she is using Black Friday to knock out the rest of her holiday shopping list and her sister has this BHA/AHA toner on her list. The brand says this toner is infused with watermelon to gently exfoliate and hydrate the skin.

Commerce editor and producer Julie Ricevuto says she's had her eye on this Bala Power Ring for a while, so she'll be picking one up while it's on sale. The ring weighs five pounds and can be used for a variety of workouts, says the brand. You can grab it on sale on the retailer's site with code PLAYDAY30.

Another item Ricevuto is hoping to grab more of — and on deal — is these collagen undereye masks. "I’ve been putting these depuffing eye gels on every morning, they work so well!" she says.

Like his aunt, my nephew is obsessed with Guardians of the Galaxy, so I bought him this baby Groot Lego set. The brand says it comes with over 400 pieces and an "Awesome Mix Vol. 2" play cassette tape. I'll definitely be defending my title as "favorite aunt" with this gift.

If you haven't tried reusable snack bags yet, you're missing out. They're so easy to clean, minimize waste and ultimately can save you money. That's why SEO editorial assistant Sierra Hoeger is hoping to grab more while they're on sale for Black Friday.

"I got my first couple from an event and have been loving them, not only for my lunches but also for packing snacks during travel!" says Hoeger.

"I really want these waterproof boot-style sneaks (in black/sea salt). Every pair of shoes I’ve bought from them has been ridiculously comfortable, so I have high hopes for these, too," says SEO senior editor Jess Bender.

Bender is also hoping to score a deal on these trendy New Balance sneakers in juniper. According to the brand, the retro-style shoes are comfortable enough to wear all day. And if you want a more neutral color, they also come in beige.

"I love running but haven’t found headphones that work great during my super sweaty long runs, however I heard the Shokz Open Run headphones are ideal for runners. So, I’m hoping they’ll be on sale for Black Friday!" says Ricevuto.

These are on quite a few of Shop TODAY staffers' wishlists, including senior partnerships editor, Francesca Cocchi, so she can "gently request that they appear under the tree" if they go on sale. While they're not currently discounted, select colors are selling out! Stewart and Druckman are hoping to snag the non-platform version, too.

Since our deals editor Rebecca Brown found herself in her "smoothie era," she really wants this aesthetically pleasing Beast Blender. According to the brand, the sleek blender can pulse or blend frozen fruits, veggies and ice. And some retailers are even offering an early Black Friday deals for it right now, too.

"This is my mom’s favorite perfume and I buy her one every year so it’s time for a restock," says Stewart. "I’m always hoping and praying it’s on sale." She was excited and thankful to see that Amazon is offering a 33% discount on this ahead of Black Friday.

Editor and dog mom Vivien Moon has been hoping to score a deal on a new pet carrier since her pup is not a fan of the current one. She says she loves this one by Roverlund set because it also comes with accessories such as a collapsible dog bowl and a food storage bag.

"Holiday travel is stressful enough so I want to make this as seamless as possible for my dog," says Moon.

Editor Nina Bradley has an Oura Ring on her wishlist this year, which also happens to be a Shop TODAY Wellness Award winner. This tech gadget can measure your steps, heart rate, sleep cycle, body temperature and more. This could make a neat gift for a tech guru, or fitness and wellness lover.