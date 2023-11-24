Sephora’s Black Friday sale is live! See the top beauty deals

It's officially Black Friday! So you’ve checked off holiday shopping for the beauty lovers in your life with Sephora gift sets — but what about your own stash? If your makeup drawer is dwindling down or your skin care cabinet could use a refresh, you’re in luck. Sephora just kicked off its Cyber Week deals and these discounts are not to be missed.

When do Sephora Black Friday deals start?

Starting Nov. 20, shoppers will receive 30% off select beauty brands each day and up to 50% off beauty must-haves through Nov. 27. From tried-and-true classics to trending viral finds, there’s truly something for everyone on this list of markdowns. But that’s not the only savings opportunity the retailer has in store. You’ll also want to mark your calendars for surprises throughout the week like free sample bags with online orders and extra points on purchases for Beauty Insider Members. Not yet a member? Now’s a good time to sign up. Sephora’s Beauty Insider program is free to join and offers free shipping with no minimum spend and no discount code required.

Whether you’ve been waiting for months to stock up or need until Black Friday to pick out some bestsellers, don’t delay your haul much longer because these deals are only available for a limited time. Keep scrolling for our favorite finds from Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Too Faced and more.

And for even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive discounts.

Sephora Black Friday deals

The Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning liquid eye liner is currently 50% off in select shades. Our reviewers can attest that it won’t budge or smudge, thanks to waterproof staying power that lasts from morning ‘til night.

This eyeshadow palette — filled with matte, pearl and metallic colors — has a cult following for a reason. If you love creating natural makeup looks, grab this set now for 50% off.

What do you get when you cross a blush and a highlighter? This gorgeous, glowy blushlight of course! Give the multitasker a try now for less than $10. Or, grab one for a friend — it makes a great stocking stuffer.

Looking for a new luxury fragrance? This floral find from Viktor&Rolf is highly rated by customers for the smell and currently 50% off. Not to mention, the perfume bottle is refillable and you can score a refill for half off too.

Every single shade of Tarte’s award-winning powder blush is currently on sale for 50% off. If you love long-wearing formulas, you’ll want to grab it now! Wish you could try before you buy? The mini size is even less expensive.

Say so long to dry hair with this limited-edition trio. The set includes hydrating shampoo, nourishing conditioner and a frizz-fighting leave-in conditioner — all must-have products come winter.

If you’re looking to elevate your self-care routine, look no further than these luxurious bath bombs. The jasmine and rose scent makes it the perfect gift for any floral loving friends who need some rest and relaxation — now 50% off for a limited time only.

In search of a new everyday mascara? If black feels too harsh, try this highly rated chocolate brown color from Too Faced for a more natural look — now 50% off.

If your room could use a scent booster throughout the day, this cheeky candle set is for you. Light a match and enjoy four gorgeous scents — now for 50% off.

Treat your feet to a nourishing mask that the brand says will help repair skin in just 20 minutes. It’s formulated for all skin types and is currently 50% off.

If you're looking for the ultimate anti-aging set, this serum and eye treatment promises to reduce wrinkles, firm skin and even skin tone, according to the brand. It's limited edition, though, so won't be around for long!

This award-winning mascara is perfect for anyone wanting to turn up the volume. You can expect ultra dramatic falsie-level lashes, according to the brand — now for 50% off.

If you love playing with color, you need this palette from Too Faced featuring 18 bold shades. It’s cocoa powder-infused and smells like molten chocolate cake — and it’s 50% off.

Looking for a new scent but not ready to commit to the full size? NEST New York's roller ball is the perfect way to test out this fresh fragrance — especially since it's on sale.

If your heat tools just aren't cutting it these days, it may be time for an upgrade. According to the brand, this infrared flat iron promises smoother, shinier and softer hair until your next shampoo — now for almost 50% off.

It's almost impossible to find a matte lipstick that's hydrating enough — until now. Packed with nourishing ingredients to help smooth lips, this long-wearing pick comes in a handful of shades and is currently 50% off.

An oily skin must-have, this set contains both full sizes and minis of each of the products so you can keep shine at bay at home and on the go. For 50% off, you can't beat two cleansers, two exfoliators and two moisturizers.

If value sets are top of mind, it doesn't get much better than this limited edition skin care quartet. Enjoy a full size moisturizer, plus deluxe minis of the brand's jelly cleanser, hydrating toner and eye cream.

Your nail polish drawer may contain every shade under the sun, but does it have a color changing option? This fun find from NAILS INC. transforms in front of your eyes depending on the temperature, and is now 50% off for a limited time.

If you want to give your lashes a little extra oomph, you need to try a lash primer. This highly rated pick is packed with thickening fibers, and both the full and mini size are currently 50% off.

If you often do your makeup on the go, you need a palette that's easy to take with you. This discounted mini version features six original Naked shades so you can get your glam on for 50% off.

Calling all Dyson fans — the one and only Supersonic Hair Dryer is currently $100 off! It comes with five versatile attachments to style different hair types and the playful color is pretty enough to leave out on your bathroom counter.