Black Friday food deals: 61 delicious discounts and freebies

Black Friday is synonymous with killer sales, so it’s no surprise that restaurants and food companies are rolling out a ton of deals for the big day later this week.

From gift card promotions to food discounts, these are the sales you won’t want to miss.

1-800-Baskets.com

You can save up to 50% off gift baskets at 1800baskets.com with no code necessary.

Almond Cow

Almond Cow is offering customers $50 off its Milk Maker, which makes plant-based milk in under a minute, through Nov. 27. The deal is also valid on any bundle containing a Milk Maker or a purchase of $200 or more.

Aura Bora

Between Nov. 24 and 27, Aura Bora is offering the following deals (no code required):

Save 15% on two or more drink cases

Save 20% on four or more drink cases

Save 25% on six or more drink cases

Save 30% on eight or more drink cases

Save 50% on 100 or more drink cases

Bad Daddy’s

When you buy $35 in Bad Daddy’s gift cards, you’ll get $5 in bonus bucks between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31. You can also score $10 in bonus bucks when you buy $50 in gift cards.

Bar Louie

When you buy $25 in Bar Louie gift cards through Dec. 30, you’ll get a $5 bounce back card that you can use at a future date, or you can get at $15 bonus with the purchase of a $50 gift card. The offer is valid in-store and online, and bonus cards are redeemable between Jan. 1 and March 31.

The restaurant is sweetening the deal for Black Friday and offering a $10 bonus with the purchase of a $25 gift card and a $30 bonus with the purchase of a $50 gift card between Nov. 24 and 27.

Baskin-Robbins

Craving ice cream? Participating Baskin-Robbins locations are offering customers 20% off online and app orders between Nov. 24 and 27 with the code HOLLY.

Biggby Coffee

On Black Friday, Biggby Coffee customers can get free swag from the brand (stickers, coupons, an ornament, a cold cup, etc.) with the purchase of a 24-ounce specialty beverage and sandwich combo while supplies last.

Carrabba’s

Through Dec. 31, Carrabba’s customers who purchase $50 in gift cards will get a free $10 bonus card for a future visit.

Carvel

Between Nov. 24 and 27, Carvel customers will score two $5 reward cards with the purchase of $30 in gift cards online. The chain also has the following offers:

Earn a $5 reward card when you buy $25 in gift cards online and in store through Jan. 1.

Score $5 off Carvel cakes through Nov. 26 when you order via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Cheesecake Factory

Each time you purchase $50 in gift cards online at the Cheesecake Factory through the end of the year, you’ll get a $15 bonus card to redeem through Jan. 1 and Feb. 29. The offer is also available in restaurants between Nov. 24 and the end of the year.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Cheryl’s Cookies will give customers up to 50% off select gifts on Nov. 21 to 25.

Cinnabon

You’ll earn two $5 reward cards when you spend $25 on gift cards online between Nov. 24 and 27. The chain also has the following offers:

Free delivery on orders of $15+ in the Cinnabon app and Cinnabon.com from Nov 24 and 27.

Free $5 reward card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards online or in store through Dec. 31.

Deux

The whole Deux website is 25% off.

Dolcezza Gelato

Between Nov. 23 and 27, Dolcezza Gelato will be 25% off (no code required) on Goldbelly.

Dunkin’

All month long, Dunkin’ is offering customers the following deals:

Free medium cold brew with any purchase

Free medium hot or iced chai latte with any purchase

2x bonus points when you order a Wake-Up Wrap

100 bonus points on Mobile Mondays when you order ahead on the Dunkin’ app

Eastern Standard Provisions

You’ll score 30% off Eastern Standard Provisions holiday gift boxes between Nov. 23 and 27 when you use the code BFCM30.

Famous Dave’s

With each $50 gift card you buy at Famous Dave’s online and in-store on Black Friday, you’ll get two free $10 bonus cards.

Fazoli’s

On Black Friday, Fazoli’s customers can get $3 off a $10 purchase.

Friendly’s

Through Dec. 25, Friendly’s is offering $5 bonus bucks when you buy $25 in gift cards.

Georgetown Cupcake

Georgetown Cupcake’s Black Friday deal runs through Nov. 28 and lets customers score 20% off any cupcake order placed online using the code HOLIDAY23. You can even preorder for any December date.

Goldbelly

Between Nov. 24 and 27, Goldbelly customers will get 20% off using the code GOLDFRIDAY20.

Golden Corral

For every $50 you spend on Golden Corral gift cards through Jan. 7, you’ll get a $10 bonus card that can be redeemed between Jan. 8 and Feb. 13.

Goodles

Goodles products, including the brand’s mac and cheese set with six boxes of mac and two sporks, are 20% off on Amazon between Nov. 20 and 28.

Harry & David

Harry & David customers can save up to 50% off select holiday gifts Nov. 21 through 25.

Hero Bread

Between Nov. 23 and 27, Hero Bread is offering 15% off sitewide using the code CYBER15.

IHOP

IHOP has a “kids eat free” deal that’s been going on all month and runs through Nov. 26. Kids under 12 eat free every day between 4 and 10 p.m. with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Jacques Torres Chocolate

Jacques Torres Chocolate has a 15% off offer online only (excludes gift cards) between Nov. 21 and 26.

Jamba

Through Nov. 27, you’ll get two $5 eReward cards for every $30 you spend on Jamba gift cards.

Kahawa 1893

When you use code BFCM20KAHA through Nov. 28, you’ll score 20% off on the Kahawa 1893 website. Exclusions include gift cards, Amazon Prime orders and discounted products/bundles.

McAlister’s Deli

Between Nov. 24 and 27, you’ll get two $5 rewards for every $25 you spend on McAlister’s gift cards. The rewards can be redeemed between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29 ﻿at participating McAlister’s Deli locations, and they aren’t valid with other offers or via third-party delivery orders.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Through Nov. 28, Moe’s customers who order $30 in gift cards or e-gift cards online will get three $5 rewards that are valid online between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28. You’re limited to one $5 reward redemption per order.

Momofuku Goods

Momofuku Goods is offering these deals for Black Friday:

Noodles & Company

For two days only (Nov. 24 and 25), Noodles & Company rewards members will get a coupon for buy one item, get one 50% off (equal or lesser value).

Outback

Between Nov. 24 and 26, Outback Steakhouse customers can get two $10 bonus cards when they buy a $50 gift card online or in-restaurant.

Panera

Panera app users can get 50% off a cup of soup while ordering in the app and using the code SOUPSEASON between Nov. 24 and 27.

Path Water

Between Nov. 20 and 27, you can score 15% on Path’s website.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s customers will get a $25 gift card with the purchase of $100 in gift cards through Dec. 31.

Pieology

Through Dec. 31, Pieology rewards members (existing and new) will be treated to a daily “perk” of their choice when they purchase a Craft Your Own Pizza. Treats include side salads, cookies and nonalcoholic beverages.

Playa Bowls

Playa Bowls rewards members have the chance to win a mystery offer on Black Friday in shop. Offers include $1-3 off and 5-15% off your order.

The company is also offering a few gift card deals:

$5 bonus gift card for every $50 of Playa Bowls gift cards you buy

$15 bonus gift card for every $100 of Playa Bowls gift cards you buy

Pokeworks

Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 3, you’ll get a $5 bonus card when you buy $25 in Pokeworks gift cards in store or online.

There are two promotion windows: Nov. 24 to Dec. 3 and Dec. 11 to 24.

Potbelly

Potbelly perks members will get $5 in perks credit when they spend $25 or more on the restaurant’s app or website. The offer runs between Nov. 24 and 26.

Real Cookies

On Amazon, Real Cookies will slash the prices of all its products by 20% between Nov. 24 and 27.

Red Lobster

Between Nov. 24 and 27, Red Lobster customers who buy a $50 gift card online or in-restaurant will get a special bonus: five $10-off coupons that are valid on dine-in or online to-go orders of $40 or more. The vouchers can be redeemed January through May 2024.

Rotten

Through Nov. 30, Rotten customers will get a $15 gift card for every $50 spent (no code required) online.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza rewards members will score $10 off $50, $15 off $75 or $20 off $100 on Black Friday.

Schlotzsky’s

Between Nov. 24 and 27, you’ll get two $5 eRewards (redeemable only by rewards members) for every $25 in gift cards you purchase in a single transaction. The reward code expires 14 days after you unlock it in the app (make sure to do so before Feb. 14).

Schlotzsky’s is also offering customers who sign up for the restaurant’s rewards program through Nov. 30 a $5 medium sandwich reward (plus taxes, fees and add-ons), valid at participating locations. The reward expires 14 days after you receive it and isn’t valid with other offers or via third-party delivery.

Shake Shack

For every $25 you spend on gift cards online or in store at Shake Shack through Dec. 27, you’ll get a $5 bonus card. The offer is valid at all US restaurants except airport/stadium locations.

Shari’s Berries

Shari’s Berries customers can get 15% off using the code SBCYBER starting Nov. 24 through 28.

Shipt

No time to go grocery shopping? No problem! With a Shipt membership, you can let someone else do all the heavy lifting for you. Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, Shipt annual memberships are 50% off.

Smashburger

When you buy a $60 gift card on Smashburger’s website between Nov. 24 and 27, you’ll get a $15 bonus coupon that can be used in-store on a future purchase.

Sprinkles

Through Nov. 31, TODAY.com readers can get 20% off (before shipping) national ship orders at Sprinkles using the code 20OFFTODAY. There’s no minimum purchase necessary, and the code is valid for one use per guest.

Taco Bell

Between Thanksgiving and Dec. 23, members of Taco Bell’s TerraCycle Loyalty program will earn 80 bonus rewards points when they mail in used Taco Bell sauce packets.

Taziki’s

Through Jan. 28, Taziki’s customers will get a $10 voucher for every $50 they spend on gift cards in-store.

The Greene Turtle

When you buy a $25 gift card between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31, you’ll get a $5 bonus card. The Greene Turtle is also offering a $30 bonus with the purchase of a $100 gift card. Bonus cards are valid for dine-in only between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28.

The Popcorn Factory

You can save up to 50% off select gifts on Black Friday at The Popcorn Factory.

Tocaya

Tocaya is offering $10 in bonus bucks with the purchase of a $50 gift card through Dec. 19. If you buy $100 in gift cards, you’ll get $30 in bonus cards.

Toasted Yolk

On Black Friday, Toasted Yolk customers who purchase a $50 gift card will earn a $10 bonus card for use in January through March 2024. Pricing and participation could vary by location.

Twin Peaks

When you buy a $25 Twin Peaks gift card on Black Friday, you’ll get a $5 bonus card. The following offers are also valid: $10 bonus card with a $50 gift card purchase and $20 bonus card with a $100 gift card purchase.

On Nov. 24, Twin Peaks customers can order discounted shots, cocktails and energizers.

Tuyyo

Through Dec. 31, Tuyyo customers can get 20% off the brand’s Cafecito & Aguas Frescas products using the code CHEER20.

White Castle

White Castle is serving up a free small coffee with any purchase between Nov. 24 and 25.

Wings and Rings

On Nov. 24, Wings and Rings will get a $10 bonus card with each purchase of a $25 gift card.